International
Drug Sniffer Dog Van Spotted Outside Parliament After Cocaine Use Reported to Cops
Drug Sniffer Dog Van Spotted Outside Parliament After Cocaine Use Reported to Cops
Parliamentary speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called in the drug squad after the Sunday Times broke the story that cocaine had been detected at 11 of 12 locations... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T15:42+0000
2021-12-07T15:42+0000
uk parliament
metropolitan police service (mps)
cocaine
sniffer dog
lindsay hoyle
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091323801_0:0:2919:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_77e03393a4021947569a8fae0fe69bb2.jpg
Police drug sniffer dogs have been spotted outside the British Parliament days after traces of cocaine inside the building.Political gossip site Guido Fawkes published a photo sent in by a reader on Tuesday, showing a Metropolitan Police dog section van parked with the rear door open outside Portcullis House, an office building for MPs across the road from the Palace of Westminster.House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle contacted the police on Sunday after the Sunday Times broke the story. "Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he would investigate Westminster’s drug culture after traces of cocaine were detected in a number of places accessible only to people with parliamentary passes.”Traces of the drug were found near the private offices of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Conservative MP Charles Walker, who chairs the Commons Administration Committee, told the newspaper that the issue of drug use among parliamentarians will be discussed in the House of Commons next week.Policing Minister Kit Malthouse admitted on Monday that he would not be "surprised" if some people in parliament were using drugs.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/sniffer-dogs-could-be-deployed-in-uk-parliament-as-cocaine-found-near-pms-office-report-says-1091264290.html
Des Drogués qui nous privent de Poisson et de Souveraineté, heureusement Zemmour à récupérer Poisson pour nôtre Souveraineté !
uk parliament, metropolitan police service (mps), cocaine, sniffer dog, lindsay hoyle

Drug Sniffer Dog Van Spotted Outside Parliament After Cocaine Use Reported to Cops

15:42 GMT 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEFILE PHOTO: Big Ben clock hands restored to original blue colour as renovations continue at the Houses of Parliament, London
FILE PHOTO: Big Ben clock hands restored to original blue colour as renovations continue at the Houses of Parliament, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materials
Parliamentary speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called in the drug squad after the Sunday Times broke the story that cocaine had been detected at 11 of 12 locations tested — including some restricted to those with special access passes.
Police drug sniffer dogs have been spotted outside the British Parliament days after traces of cocaine inside the building.
Political gossip site Guido Fawkes published a photo sent in by a reader on Tuesday, showing a Metropolitan Police dog section van parked with the rear door open outside Portcullis House, an office building for MPs across the road from the Palace of Westminster.
Transportation Security Administration K9 handler Melissa Ramos's explosive detection dog Willie plays with a toy - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Sniffer Dogs Could Be Deployed in UK Parliament as Cocaine Found Near PM’s Office, Report Says
5 December, 15:47 GMT
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle contacted the police on Sunday after the Sunday Times broke the story.
“The Speaker has promised to call in the police amid growing evidence of cocaine and other illegal substances being used in parliament," a statement said.
"Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he would investigate Westminster’s drug culture after traces of cocaine were detected in a number of places accessible only to people with parliamentary passes.”
Traces of the drug were found near the private offices of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Conservative MP Charles Walker, who chairs the Commons Administration Committee, told the newspaper that the issue of drug use among parliamentarians will be discussed in the House of Commons next week.
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse admitted on Monday that he would not be "surprised" if some people in parliament were using drugs.
Des Drogués qui nous privent de Poisson et de Souveraineté, heureusement Zemmour à récupérer Poisson pour nôtre Souveraineté !
STABOU Youssef
7 December, 18:46 GMT
STABOU Youssef
7 December, 18:46 GMT
