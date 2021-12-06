https://sputniknews.com/20211206/uk-policing-minister-not-surprised-over-reports-of-drug-use-in-parliament-building-1091291348.html

UK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building

"There’s obviously several thousands of people who work on this estate and I’d be surprised if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs among them, I have to say", Malthouse told Sky News broadcaster when asked about The Sunday Times report that out of 12 parliamentary sites tested for cocaine, 11 came back positive.Reacting to the newspaper's report, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced on Sunday that he will call in the police to investigate the allegations.Labour lawmaker and shadow Home Minister Yvette Cooper backed the speaker's decision to refer the reports to the police.The media report on the alleged drug use in parliament came a day before the UK government was due to unveil a £700 million ($928 million) plan to tackle the problem by providing rehabilitation programs for drug users and targeting drug dealers.

