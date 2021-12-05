https://sputniknews.com/20211205/sniffer-dogs-could-be-deployed-in-uk-parliament-as-cocaine-found-near-pms-office-report-says-1091264290.html

Sniffer Dogs Could Be Deployed in UK Parliament as Cocaine Found Near PM’s Office, Report Says

The news comes amid reports that the government will unveil a new strategy to combat drug crime, which has drastically increased in recent years.

Sniffer dogs could be deployed in the UK Parliament in a bid to tackle drug use, The Sunday Times reported, citing Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons. He promised to call in the police after traces of cocaine were found at the heart of Westminster – in places accessible only to people with parliamentary passes.Traces of the drug were also found near the private offices of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Separately, Tory MP Charles Walker, who chairs the Commons Administration Committee, told the newspaper that the issue of drug use among parliamentarians will be discussed in the House of Commons next week. The news comes amid reports that the government of Boris Johnson plans to unveil a new strategy to combat drug crime, which will include new punishments for drug users.Among the proposed measures is a revocation of offenders’ passports and drivers' licenses, imposition of night-time curfews, and travel bans. Other proposed measures under the new strategy include increased funding for addiction treatment and recovery services. During the summer, the government announced it would establish a new unit to prevent drug-related illnesses and deaths. A 2020 report by the Office of National Statistics revealed that there we three million drug users across the United Kingdom. Last year, 4,561 drug-related deaths were registered, up 3.8% from the previous year.

