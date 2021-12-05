https://sputniknews.com/20211205/corridors-of-powder-brits-react-to-news-of-drug-sniffer-dogs-in-parliament-1091264642.html

Corridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament

The latest scandal to hit Parliament is not about cash-for-questions or second jobs — unless they're in the drug trade. It turns out Sir Charles Walker is not... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

Social media has erupted over news that drug sniffer dogs could patrol the British Parliament after traces of cocaine were found in 11 of 12 areas tested.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked police to investigate drug use on the Parliamentary Estate after the surprising find.YouTuber Mark Meechan claimed four out of five MPs partake of "the ching" and only fail to accuse each other for fear of having the finger pointed back at them — a stalemate he dubbed a "Colombian stand-off".Some Twitter users were shocked and outraged by the revelations. But other, more cynical netizens were unsurprised by the suggestion that some MPs dabbled in the devil's dandruff.Some thought the only problem was that MPs don't vote to legalise all drugs.Apparently MPs' bad habits are not confined to the UK.

