Corridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament
It's pretty much an open secret that 80% of MPs all love the ching.— A Large Naked Scottish Man🏴߷ (@CountDankulaTV) December 5, 2021
The only reason it's never been used against anyone is because pretty much every party does it so its like a Mexican stand off.
Or a Colombian stand off in this case. https://t.co/sWsaLKsoKc
Bringing in sniffer dogs to sniff out drugs in the House of Commons really is a new low - I mean these are the people that govern our country FFS!#Marr #MarrShow #AndrewMarr #AndrewMarrShow— 💁🏾♀️ Pritha Bardhan 🤷🏾♀️ (@PrithaBardhan) December 5, 2021
London:— Scotty Smooch MaGuire (@Smooch10046744) December 5, 2021
🎉SURPRISE!!🎊
THE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT CONDUCTS ITS BUSINESS HIGH ON DRUGS
Cocaine in toilets in the Palace building itself and the adjoining Portcullis House, where many MPs have their offices.
The police will be sending in drug-sniffing dogs to detect the drugs. pic.twitter.com/ADxUDdNR6m
The speaker of the House of Commons is talking about bringing sniffer dogs into the house because of drug taking. Bet Gove will be staying away 😂😂— Yvonne Burdett, 💙🇪🇺 Blocked by Redwood and IDS (@YvonneBurdett3) December 5, 2021
These MPs loveeee a bit of cocaine. Weed on the other hand is too cheap for them. https://t.co/gQL2g8YkGv— A (@Nor4_xx) December 5, 2021
I don’t care if MPs use cocaine, that’s their choice. I do care if they hypocritically vote for laws that punish other people for using cocaine.— Citizen of Everywhere #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@CznOfEverywhere) December 5, 2021
Some new swedish government officials are admitting to "having smoked weed twice" and "having tried weed once" as if the entire parliament isn't neck deep in cocaine every friday lmao— Mia Mulder (@Potatopolitics) November 30, 2021