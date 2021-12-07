Registration was successful!
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing
Alleged Epstein Victim Says Maxwell Groped Her at Palm Beach Mansion When She Was 14 – Report
2021-12-07T21:23+0000
2021-12-07T21:23+0000
21:23 GMT 07.12.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
59-year old former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with sex trafficking underage girls for her close friend, late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Her trial started on 30 November after 16 months of investigation.
One of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, Carolyn (known only by her first name), said during the trial on Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell hired her to do massages for Epstein and that “something sexual happened every single time,” according to the New York Post.
The witness was 14 at the time, when another purported Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, reportedly set her up with the couple.

“She came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks,” Carolyn said, adding that the woman told her she “had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. She just said that I had a good body type.”

According to Carolyn, Maxwell told Giuffre to bring Carolyn “upstairs and show her what to do.” That day she and Giuffre gave Epstein massages, and Epstein later reportedly had sex with Giuffre.
The witness said she was paid $300 dollars for each massage for years before she became “too old for the pedophile.”
Giuffre also has claimed that she became part of Epstein's sex trafficking scheme when she was an underage girl. She sued Epstein and Maxwell in 2015, and in August this year filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York against Queen Elizabeth II's middle son, Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims she was trafficked and forced to have sex with him between 2000 and 2002.
In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested and charged with perjury, aiding Epstein, as well as procuring minors to travel to his private mansions and engage in sexual relations. Earlier, she denied the accusations, saying she never witnessed any illegal acts against underage girls by Epstein.
