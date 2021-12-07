https://sputniknews.com/20211207/framed-naked-photo-of-ghislaine-maxwell-and-other-nude-pictures-belonging-to-epstein-shown-at-trial-1091307606.html

Framed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial

The trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice started on 28 November and will last about six weeks. It is expected to shed light on the sexual trafficking network of minors created by the millionaire.

A framed photo showing Ghislaine Maxwell naked lying on a beach has been shown to the jury in the socialite's trial. The image belonged to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who kept it on a desk in one of his mansions. Prosecutors have released over 50 photos seized during a raid on the financier's property during his first criminal case in 2005.At the time, Epstein struck a deal with the prosecution and pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in exchange for a lenient prison sentence.The nude photos were displayed all over Epstein's mansion – on the walls, in his office, and bedroom – a detail that prosecutors have argued is proof of the sexualised atmosphere encouraged by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell, which the two used to dupe young women and underage girls. Among the images shown to the jury was a picture of a naked minor. Another showed Epstein sitting near a girl (fully dressed) and smiling.A special agent with the FBI, who testified during the trial, said law enforcement officers discovered a trove of CDs that contained photos of naked girls when they raided Epstein's mansion in New York in 2019. The CDs were found in a safe along with jewellery, large amounts of cash, passports, and loose diamonds. The agent said that the FBI needed a second search warrant to retrieve the items. When officers obtained it and returned to the mansion the safe was empty, but Epstein's attorney later gave the FBI the items, the agent said. Background and Relations With EpsteinBorn on 25 December 1961 in France, she is the ninth and youngest child of British publishing tycoon and billionaire Robert Maxwell. She is said to have been close with her father and briefly attended to his business after he died in 1991. That same year, she flew to the United States, where she began her career in real estate. It was reportedly then when she met Jeffrey Epstein.According to the indictment, the two were in an "intimate relationship" between 1994 and 1997, but even after their separation Ghislaine Maxwell is said to have maintained a close relationship with the financier. It is understood that she introduced him to many influential people, including Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton.In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He hanged himself in prison a month later, while awaiting trial. The alleged victims of the financier claim that Maxwell played an invaluable role in his crime empire – she lured them into the hands of Epstein, promising a well-paid job in the millionaire's house. Some of the women claimed that she not only groomed them, but also took part in the abuse.She faces eight charges, including sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor as well as enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. If found guilty Maxwell, who is 59, may face up to 80 years in prison. She claims she is innocent and has been made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes. The trial began on 29 November and will last around six weeks with a brief pause over Christmas.Here are the key details of the trial:

