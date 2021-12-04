https://sputniknews.com/20211204/maxwell-trial-massage-table-used-by-epstein-to-abuse-victims-brought-into-courtroom-1091242139.html

Maxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of trafficking underage girls for late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein between 1994... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway in New York, with a detective bringing a massage table from the Epstein mansion into the courtroom. This came as the prosecution is working to prove that the ex-British socialite and the billionaire financier sexually abused minors under the pretext of giving the now-dceased convicted paedophile a massage.The massage table was revealed as former police officer Gregory Parkinson testified about heading a search of Epstein's Florida mansion in 2005.Commenting on a video of the search, Parkinson answered questions from the prosecution about still images presented on-screen.When asked to describe what he saw, the ex-police officer answered that this was "the table itself in an open position".Referring to the same search, Michael Dawson, a current sergeant from the Palm Beach Police Department, testified they that they recovered a pair of sex toys known as a "Twin Torpedo” at the Epstein mansion.During day five of the Maxwell trial, the prosecution also revealed that a "sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl" was on display outside Epstein's bedroom at his Palm Beach mansion.Additionally, prosecutors referred to "schoolgirl costumes" found during a search of a New York City property in 2019.According to the prosecution, the outfits were "small ones found in the same room where an underage girl says she was sexually abused", something that prosecutors said is "certainly relevant".'Large Dildos' for Massage?The developments followed Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper, testifying on Thursday that he drove two underage girls to the late convicted paedophile's Palm Beach estate under orders from Ghislaine Maxwell.The housekeeper also testified about cleaning up after Epstein's massages and finding what Alessi described as "large dildos", which were allegedly hidden in Maxwell's "basket of sex toys".Per Alessi, who stopped working for Epstein in 2002, the door was always shut when the massages took place.Several of Epstein's accusers previously claimed that both the sex offender and Maxwell sexually abused them during these so-called massage sessions, including with sex toys.Maxwell Case The 59-year-old was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire in early July 2020, on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.She claims that she "never observed” Epstein having sex with a minor, pleading not guilty to all the charges against her. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years behind bars.Even with officials stating that Epstein committed suicide, the cause of his death remains disputed amid conspiracy theories speculating over whether he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

