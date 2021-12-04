Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/maxwell-trial-massage-table-used-by-epstein-to-abuse-victims-brought-into-courtroom-1091242139.html
Maxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
Maxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of trafficking underage girls for late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein between 1994... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T11:00+0000
2021-12-04T11:00+0000
new york
us
ghislaine maxwell
massage
prosecutors
jeffrey epstein
sex trafficking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091241485_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_b89be4045cfa9695a8846826624e4025.jpg
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway in New York, with a detective bringing a massage table from the Epstein mansion into the courtroom. This came as the prosecution is working to prove that the ex-British socialite and the billionaire financier sexually abused minors under the pretext of giving the now-dceased convicted paedophile a massage.The massage table was revealed as former police officer Gregory Parkinson testified about heading a search of Epstein's Florida mansion in 2005.Commenting on a video of the search, Parkinson answered questions from the prosecution about still images presented on-screen.When asked to describe what he saw, the ex-police officer answered that this was "the table itself in an open position".Referring to the same search, Michael Dawson, a current sergeant from the Palm Beach Police Department, testified they that they recovered a pair of sex toys known as a "Twin Torpedo” at the Epstein mansion.During day five of the Maxwell trial, the prosecution also revealed that a "sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl" was on display outside Epstein's bedroom at his Palm Beach mansion.Additionally, prosecutors referred to "schoolgirl costumes" found during a search of a New York City property in 2019.According to the prosecution, the outfits were "small ones found in the same room where an underage girl says she was sexually abused", something that prosecutors said is "certainly relevant".'Large Dildos' for Massage?The developments followed Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper, testifying on Thursday that he drove two underage girls to the late convicted paedophile's Palm Beach estate under orders from Ghislaine Maxwell.The housekeeper also testified about cleaning up after Epstein's massages and finding what Alessi described as "large dildos", which were allegedly hidden in Maxwell's "basket of sex toys".Per Alessi, who stopped working for Epstein in 2002, the door was always shut when the massages took place.Several of Epstein's accusers previously claimed that both the sex offender and Maxwell sexually abused them during these so-called massage sessions, including with sex toys.Maxwell Case The 59-year-old was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire in early July 2020, on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.She claims that she "never observed” Epstein having sex with a minor, pleading not guilty to all the charges against her. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years behind bars.Even with officials stating that Epstein committed suicide, the cause of his death remains disputed amid conspiracy theories speculating over whether he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/friendly-rats-and-creepy-guards-ghislaine-maxwell-offers-raw-description-of-prison-conditions-1090714425.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/victims-of-jeffrey-epstein-ask-why-ghislaine-maxwells-co-conspirators-are-not-on-trial-with-her-1090905585.html
new york
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091241485_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72ed22735f79a42abf8f257db0ea482f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, us, ghislaine maxwell, massage, prosecutors, jeffrey epstein, sex trafficking

Maxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom

11:00 GMT 04.12.2021
© JANE ROSENBERGThis courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell in court for her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in New York City, on December 3, 2021
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell in court for her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in New York City, on December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of trafficking underage girls for late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. The 59-year-old, who has been in jail since July 2020, pleaded not guilty on all charges.
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway in New York, with a detective bringing a massage table from the Epstein mansion into the courtroom. This came as the prosecution is working to prove that the ex-British socialite and the billionaire financier sexually abused minors under the pretext of giving the now-dceased convicted paedophile a massage.
The massage table was revealed as former police officer Gregory Parkinson testified about heading a search of Epstein's Florida mansion in 2005.
© ROB KIMGhislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City.
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City.
© ROB KIM
Commenting on a video of the search, Parkinson answered questions from the prosecution about still images presented on-screen.

"That is a portable, collapsable massage table", Parkinson said when asked to clarify one photo, followed by a detective bringing the said table into the courtroom.

When asked to describe what he saw, the ex-police officer answered that this was "the table itself in an open position".
Referring to the same search, Michael Dawson, a current sergeant from the Palm Beach Police Department, testified they that they recovered a pair of sex toys known as a "Twin Torpedo” at the Epstein mansion.
During day five of the Maxwell trial, the prosecution also revealed that a "sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl" was on display outside Epstein's bedroom at his Palm Beach mansion.

"In order to get into that room, you have to get by a sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl", the prosecution said, adding that "the fact that there is a sexualised photograph, of a clearly underaged female, is highly probative".

Additionally, prosecutors referred to "schoolgirl costumes" found during a search of a New York City property in 2019.
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
13 November, 19:49 GMT
According to the prosecution, the outfits were "small ones found in the same room where an underage girl says she was sexually abused", something that prosecutors said is "certainly relevant".

'Large Dildos' for Massage?

The developments followed Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper, testifying on Thursday that he drove two underage girls to the late convicted paedophile's Palm Beach estate under orders from Ghislaine Maxwell.

Alessi identified one of the girls as "Jane" and described her as a "striking beautiful" girl who purportedly looked like she was around 14 or 15. This seemed to confirm evidence given by one of Epstein's accusers, who appeared in court as "Jane" on the first day of the Maxwell trial.

The housekeeper also testified about cleaning up after Epstein's massages and finding what Alessi described as "large dildos", which were allegedly hidden in Maxwell's "basket of sex toys".
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, stands before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan with her defense team of Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
21 November, 16:17 GMT
Per Alessi, who stopped working for Epstein in 2002, the door was always shut when the massages took place.
Several of Epstein's accusers previously claimed that both the sex offender and Maxwell sexually abused them during these so-called massage sessions, including with sex toys.

Maxwell Case

The 59-year-old was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire in early July 2020, on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.
She claims that she "never observed” Epstein having sex with a minor, pleading not guilty to all the charges against her. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years behind bars.
Even with officials stating that Epstein committed suicide, the cause of his death remains disputed amid conspiracy theories speculating over whether he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:18 GMTMass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
11:16 GMTTwitter Erupts as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Scripts History by Bagging All 10 Wickets Against India
11:04 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
11:00 GMTMaxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
10:58 GMTMedia Reveals Reason Why Employees Are Leaving VP Kamala Harris' Office
10:43 GMTWatch People Fleeing Clouds of Smoke and Ash as Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
10:31 GMTTwo Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
10:20 GMTUS Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTWHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022
08:41 GMTI Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox
07:54 GMTCristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
07:40 GMTUK Government Reportedly Considering Criminalising Public Sexual Harassment of Women
07:34 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
07:24 GMTUK Gov't Reportedly Considers Changing Law on Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Against ANL
07:22 GMTFrench Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
07:13 GMTNuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says
06:06 GMTCOVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
06:02 GMT'Johnson's Not Above the Law': Labour Asks Police to Probe Alleged No 10 Parties Amid 2020 Lockdown
05:28 GMT'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
04:01 GMTTwitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports