https://sputniknews.com/20211206/us-condemns-deadly-attack-on-civilians-in-mali-1091273070.html

US Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali

US Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US has condemned the terrorist attack that took the lives of over 30 people in Mali, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T04:55+0000

2021-12-06T04:55+0000

2021-12-06T05:05+0000

mali

africa

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080208051_10:0:1128:629_1920x0_80_0_0_c92376874daf17a85c2d2bfcde2e86f5.jpg

A source told Sputnik on Saturday that terrorists attacked a bus near the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, located in the Mopti region. Several people were injured and at least 31 died.Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Hess What a classic Hypocrisy? The US should condemn itself for deliberately killing Syrian and Iraqi civilians, and for defending Israeli terrorists killing innocent Palestinians. 0

1

mali

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mali, africa, us