US Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali
US Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US has condemned the terrorist attack that took the lives of over 30 people in Mali, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price...
A source told Sputnik on Saturday that terrorists attacked a bus near the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, located in the Mopti region. Several people were injured and at least 31 died.Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
What a classic Hypocrisy? The US should condemn itself for deliberately killing Syrian and Iraqi civilians, and for defending Israeli terrorists killing innocent Palestinians.
US Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali

04:55 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 06.12.2021)
Troops in Bamako, Mali. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Troops in Bamako, Mali. Tuesday, August 18, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US has condemned the terrorist attack that took the lives of over 30 people in Mali, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on civilians on Saturday near Bandiagara, Mali, which left 31 dead and 17 injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the Malian people and will continue to partner with them in their pursuit of a safe, prosperous, and democratic future", Price said on Sunday.

A source told Sputnik on Saturday that terrorists attacked a bus near the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, located in the Mopti region. Several people were injured and at least 31 died.
Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
What a classic Hypocrisy? The US should condemn itself for deliberately killing Syrian and Iraqi civilians, and for defending Israeli terrorists killing innocent Palestinians.
HHess
6 December, 08:06 GMT
000000
