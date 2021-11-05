Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/at-least-eleven-soldiers-killed-near-niger-mali-border-reports-say--1090501619.html
At Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
At Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
The situation in Niger remains tense, as various jihadist groups carry out regular attacks, especially in the "tri-border" zone near Mali and Burkina Faso. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T12:33+0000
2021-11-05T12:58+0000
africa
niger
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:32:1503:877_1920x0_80_0_0_e159692e216156292da108f51add283e.png
At least 11 soldiers have been killed in an attack in southwest Niger, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two security sources. The assault reportedly occurred near the village of Anzourou, the agency added.The report about the incident comes just one day after gunmen killed up to 70 people near the Nigerien settlement of Banibangou. The region remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, as neighbouring Mali wages a fight against al-Qaeda-linked* militants. According to the Armed Conflict Location &amp; Event Data Project (ACLED), at least 530 people have been killed by armed rebels in Niger since the beginning of this year alone, which is five times more than in all of 2020.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb21f63a3ce4bd05bc60028378db47f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, niger, terrorist attack

At Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say

12:33 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 05.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Thomas Goisque / Af Ner 116 Fort de MadamaA French military helicopter over the Nigerien town Madama, which serves as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies in Operation Barkhane
A French military helicopter over the Nigerien town Madama, which serves as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies in Operation Barkhane - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Thomas Goisque / Af Ner 116 Fort de Madama
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The situation in Niger remains tense, as various jihadist groups carry out regular attacks, especially in the "tri-border" zone near Mali and Burkina Faso.
At least 11 soldiers have been killed in an attack in southwest Niger, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two security sources. The assault reportedly occurred near the village of Anzourou, the agency added.
The report about the incident comes just one day after gunmen killed up to 70 people near the Nigerien settlement of Banibangou.
The region remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, as neighbouring Mali wages a fight against al-Qaeda-linked* militants. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), at least 530 people have been killed by armed rebels in Niger since the beginning of this year alone, which is five times more than in all of 2020.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Set Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier
12:03 GMTNarendra Modi Unveils Statue of Hindu Philosopher Adi Guru Shankaracharya In Run-Up to Polls
11:45 GMTFamilies in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies
11:38 GMTDemocrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
11:28 GMTRepublican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
11:27 GMTGerman Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment
11:20 GMTTaliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
11:11 GMTWhere Does Necrophiliac Killer David Fuller Fit Into Rogues’ Gallery of UK’s Worst Sex Offenders?
10:59 GMTZeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
10:53 GMTQatari Club Al Sadd Reaches Agreement With Xavi on His Transition to Barcelona as Head Coach
10:52 GMTGreta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit