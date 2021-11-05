https://sputniknews.com/20211105/at-least-eleven-soldiers-killed-near-niger-mali-border-reports-say--1090501619.html

At Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say

At Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say

The situation in Niger remains tense, as various jihadist groups carry out regular attacks, especially in the "tri-border" zone near Mali and Burkina Faso. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T12:33+0000

2021-11-05T12:33+0000

2021-11-05T12:58+0000

africa

niger

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:32:1503:877_1920x0_80_0_0_e159692e216156292da108f51add283e.png

At least 11 soldiers have been killed in an attack in southwest Niger, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two security sources. The assault reportedly occurred near the village of Anzourou, the agency added.The report about the incident comes just one day after gunmen killed up to 70 people near the Nigerien settlement of Banibangou. The region remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, as neighbouring Mali wages a fight against al-Qaeda-linked* militants. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), at least 530 people have been killed by armed rebels in Niger since the beginning of this year alone, which is five times more than in all of 2020.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

africa, niger, terrorist attack