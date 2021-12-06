Registration was successful!
Marine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
Marine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
Over the past few weeks, Kiev and its Western allies have been stoking "Russian invasion" fears, citing Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
The head of the French party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has accused the European Union of adding fuel to the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.When asked about whether she was afraid of "the Kremlin's imperialism" in light of reports about Russia's "plans" to invade Ukraine, Le Pen told the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita that she doesn't think President Vladimir Putin would "make such a mistake".The remarks followed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell saying that the bloc is making a diplomatic effort to prevent an escalation of tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border.According to the EU official, right now it is important to show Moscow "the range of possible outcomes"."We [the EU] are working to avoid the crisis, but in the face of any unforeseen circumstances, the EU will steadfastly support Ukraine", Borrell said.Russian Embassy Rejects 'Invasion' Allegations This came after the Russian Embassy in Washington rejected media speculation about Moscow's "plans" for an invasion of Ukraine, underlining Russia's right to deploy the nation's troops within its own territory.Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the ramping up of hysteria in the West about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to those claims."This hysteria is being whipped up artificially. Those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory", Peskov said, in an apparent reference to the US.He condemned the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders by moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov cautioned NATO nations against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, known together as Donbass, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following a change of government in Kiev, which they considered a coup. The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis on Russia, but Moscow has denied any interference in what it's called an internal Ukrainian conflict.A Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Agreements adopted by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in February 2015 set out a framework for the political resolution of the conflict.
That’s about right - EU doesn’t know which foot it’s standing on resulting in wishywashy stupid policies. On the one hand EU doesn’t want a war and on the it’s goaded by the morons in washington dc and the pillowbiters in white hall. And each party in the EU is paying through their noses to these clowns. Taxpayers can expect more from the inefficient EU!
france
ukraine
us
france, marine le pen, russia, ukraine, us, invasion, situation, tension

Marine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions

13:48 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIELFrench far-right leader Marine Le Pen walks through the corridor following a meeting of Europe's far-right leaders, in Warsaw, Poland December 4, 2021
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen walks through the corridor following a meeting of Europe's far-right leaders, in Warsaw, Poland December 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
Over the past few weeks, Kiev and its Western allies have been stoking "Russian invasion" fears, citing Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow has rejected the accusations as absurd, saying it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.
The head of the French party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has accused the European Union of adding fuel to the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
When asked about whether she was afraid of "the Kremlin's imperialism" in light of reports about Russia's "plans" to invade Ukraine, Le Pen told the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita that she doesn't think President Vladimir Putin would "make such a mistake".

"But I also believe that the EU has played the role of a firefighter-pyromaniac as far as this issue is concerned. You can say what you want, but Ukraine belongs to Russia's sphere of influence. Attempts to break this sphere result in tensions and fears as well as the situation we are now witnessing", she said.

The remarks followed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell saying that the bloc is making a diplomatic effort to prevent an escalation of tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border.
Ukrainian servicemen wearing camouflage take part in a military drill with US troops in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine, on July 22, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
Yesterday, 13:07 GMT
According to the EU official, right now it is important to show Moscow "the range of possible outcomes".
"We [the EU] are working to avoid the crisis, but in the face of any unforeseen circumstances, the EU will steadfastly support Ukraine", Borrell said.

Russian Embassy Rejects 'Invasion' Allegations

This came after the Russian Embassy in Washington rejected media speculation about Moscow's "plans" for an invasion of Ukraine, underlining Russia's right to deploy the nation's troops within its own territory.

"Russia is not a threat to any country. The deployment of Russian troops on the nation's territory is our sovereign right and no one's business. It is NATO and its member states that are recklessly moving their military forces and infrastructure to Russia's borders", the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the ramping up of hysteria in the West about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to those claims.
© Sputnik / Irina Gerashchenko / Go to the photo bankA residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk 01.02.2017
A residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk 01.02.2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
A residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk 01.02.2017
© Sputnik / Irina Gerashchenko
/
Go to the photo bank
"This hysteria is being whipped up artificially. Those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory", Peskov said, in an apparent reference to the US.
He condemned the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders by moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov cautioned NATO nations against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.

"Ukraine is most likely seeking to make another attempt at resolving its own problem through military means; create another disaster for themselves and for everyone in Europe. This is what Ukraine is striving for", he added.

© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov / Go to the photo bankA resident of the village of Staromikhailovka, damaged by shelling in the Donetsk region 27.09.2015
A resident of the village of Staromikhailovka, damaged by shelling in the Donetsk region 27.09.2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
A resident of the village of Staromikhailovka, damaged by shelling in the Donetsk region 27.09.2015
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, known together as Donbass, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following a change of government in Kiev, which they considered a coup. The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis on Russia, but Moscow has denied any interference in what it's called an internal Ukrainian conflict.
A Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Agreements adopted by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in February 2015 set out a framework for the political resolution of the conflict.
Popular comments
That's about right - EU doesn't know which foot it's standing on resulting in wishywashy stupid policies. On the one hand EU doesn't want a war and on the it's goaded by the morons in washington dc and the pillowbiters in white hall. And each party in the EU is paying through their noses to these clowns. Taxpayers can expect more from the inefficient EU!
mmandrake
6 December, 17:03 GMT
000010
