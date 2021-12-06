https://sputniknews.com/20211206/marine-le-pen-accuses-eu-of-playing-role-of-firefighter-pyromaniac-in-ukraine-russia-tensions-1091287771.html

Marine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Marine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Over the past few weeks, Kiev and its Western allies have been stoking "Russian invasion" fears, citing Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian...

The head of the French party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has accused the European Union of adding fuel to the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.When asked about whether she was afraid of "the Kremlin's imperialism" in light of reports about Russia's "plans" to invade Ukraine, Le Pen told the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita that she doesn't think President Vladimir Putin would "make such a mistake".The remarks followed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell saying that the bloc is making a diplomatic effort to prevent an escalation of tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border.According to the EU official, right now it is important to show Moscow "the range of possible outcomes"."We [the EU] are working to avoid the crisis, but in the face of any unforeseen circumstances, the EU will steadfastly support Ukraine", Borrell said.Russian Embassy Rejects 'Invasion' Allegations This came after the Russian Embassy in Washington rejected media speculation about Moscow's "plans" for an invasion of Ukraine, underlining Russia's right to deploy the nation's troops within its own territory.Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the ramping up of hysteria in the West about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to those claims."This hysteria is being whipped up artificially. Those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory", Peskov said, in an apparent reference to the US.He condemned the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders by moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov cautioned NATO nations against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, known together as Donbass, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following a change of government in Kiev, which they considered a coup. The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis on Russia, but Moscow has denied any interference in what it's called an internal Ukrainian conflict.A Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Agreements adopted by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in February 2015 set out a framework for the political resolution of the conflict.

