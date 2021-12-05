Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/lets-spoil-their-weekend-russia-breaks-down-german-tabloids-ukraine-assault-plan-propaganda-1091261212.html
'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
The German tabloid "Bild" has published a map from an allegedly existing plan for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing anonymous intelligence sources in NATO... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T13:07+0000
2021-12-05T13:07+0000
europe
russia
ukraine
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102500/28/1025002851_0:149:3863:2321_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd15cc790058f69e1a2bd90e3c29630.jpg
A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has dismissed a recent publication about Russia's alleged plan for a military offensive in Ukraine in the German tabloid Bild as a "propaganda piece based on ideology that destroys common sense".Zakharova broke down the publication, noting that its "map of planned invasion" was assembled from disconnected pieces. She pointed out that the Ukrainian city of Lvov is called "Lemberg" (as opposed to the official German name "Lwiw"). The spokeswoman recalled that the city was called this in 1942 by the occupying Nazi forces – and wondered what map Bild had based its "invasion plan" on.At the same time, eastern Ukraine was drawn under the direction of Kiev itself, Zakharova alleges pointing to the new name for Dnipropetrovsk, which was renamed "Dnipro" in 2016 by the new Ukrainian government, which had come to power through a western-backed coup.Upon assembling the map from different pieces, the German journalists decided to throw in a little extra – the purported plan for a Russian invasion, the ministry's spokeswoman continued. Zakharova suggested that Bild's allegations were not based on so-called anonymous "NATO intelligence sources", but were rather "inspired" by a map recently published in The Washington Post showing the alleged concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.Lack of Logic, Knowledge, and a Shot of Anti-Semitism?Continuing to break down the Bild article, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed to the lack of knowledge on the part of the article's authors. The latter claimed, citing NATO sources, that the alleged Russian first strike will come from the south in part to secure a corridor between Russia and Crimea to ensure supply lines. Zakharova, however, noted that this line of supply has already been in existence for years – ever since the Crimean Bridge was built by Russia.The spokeswoman went on to question the tabloid's claim that Moscow purportedly plans to use ballistic missiles during the second stage to "weaken" the Ukrainian armed forces in the face of advancing troops from the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Zakharova noted that no ballistic missiles would be needed for that.The Russian Foreign Ministry representative also wondered as to why the German tabloid drew the final mark for the alleged plan of Russian conquest at the Korosten-Uman line. She noted that the city of Uman was the destination of an annual pilgrimage by members of the Hasidic Jewish community. The spokeswoman suggested that such a choice might not have been accidental.Zakharova concluded that the Bild journalists had assembled their propaganda article from "pieces of a puzzle" and released it ahead of the weekend, being "satisfied with themselves" over their endeavour.Allegations of Planned Russian Invasion of UkraineThe response by the Russian Foreign Ministry comes as western media outlets have been publishing unsubstantiated claims about Russia's planned military invasion of Ukraine for weeks now despite repeated assurances by the Kremlin that it has no such plans. Not long before the Bild's publication of the alleged three-stage invasion plan, which purportedly rests unapproved on President Vladimir Putin's desk, the American news outlets The Washington Post and the Associated Press claimed that Moscow aims to amass 175,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and is planning a massive offensive.All three media outlets cited anonymous security and intelligence sources in NATO, but presented no proof to corroborate the claims as is often the case in similar anti-Russia publications in the western media. The US previously said it was concerned about reports of Russia allegedly building up troops along the Ukrainian border and President Joe Biden vowed to make it extremely difficult for Moscow to launch the allegedly planned offensive. Yet, when confronted with a direct question about the plausibility of such a scenario, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin dodged it, instead assuring that Washington remains committed to defending Ukraine.The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to any country and slammed the publications claiming otherwise as a "fake news campaign" directed against Moscow. Russia further insisted that the movements of the nation's troops on its own territory are of nobody's concern.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/kiev-seizure-donbas-advance-german-tabloid-sources-fantasize-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-1091249609.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102500/28/1025002851_0:0:3863:2898_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe3fc3cf65f2e88b6bd00e7e9c1e60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, germany

'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda

13:07 GMT 05.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / YURIY DYACHYSHYN Ukrainian servicemen wearing camouflage take part in a military drill with US troops in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine, on July 22, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen wearing camouflage take part in a military drill with US troops in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine, on July 22, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / YURIY DYACHYSHYN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The German tabloid "Bild" has published a map from an allegedly existing plan for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing anonymous intelligence sources in NATO. The publication followed articles in two American media outlets claiming that Moscow plans to amass 175,000 troops for a possible attack on its western neighbour.
A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has dismissed a recent publication about Russia's alleged plan for a military offensive in Ukraine in the German tabloid Bild as a "propaganda piece based on ideology that destroys common sense".
Zakharova broke down the publication, noting that its "map of planned invasion" was assembled from disconnected pieces. She pointed out that the Ukrainian city of Lvov is called "Lemberg" (as opposed to the official German name "Lwiw"). The spokeswoman recalled that the city was called this in 1942 by the occupying Nazi forces – and wondered what map Bild had based its "invasion plan" on.
"History tends to repeat itself. And Germany can't stop reaffirming this truth via its own example".
At the same time, eastern Ukraine was drawn under the direction of Kiev itself, Zakharova alleges pointing to the new name for Dnipropetrovsk, which was renamed "Dnipro" in 2016 by the new Ukrainian government, which had come to power through a western-backed coup.
Upon assembling the map from different pieces, the German journalists decided to throw in a little extra – the purported plan for a Russian invasion, the ministry's spokeswoman continued. Zakharova suggested that Bild's allegations were not based on so-called anonymous "NATO intelligence sources", but were rather "inspired" by a map recently published in The Washington Post showing the alleged concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.
"The Germans creatively reworked American pictures and, with Germany's inherent love for marching to Kiev, fantasised a bit", the spokeswoman said referring to the third stage of the alleged plan, which included the seizure of the Ukrainian capital.

Lack of Logic, Knowledge, and a Shot of Anti-Semitism?

Continuing to break down the Bild article, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed to the lack of knowledge on the part of the article's authors. The latter claimed, citing NATO sources, that the alleged Russian first strike will come from the south in part to secure a corridor between Russia and Crimea to ensure supply lines. Zakharova, however, noted that this line of supply has already been in existence for years – ever since the Crimean Bridge was built by Russia.
The spokeswoman went on to question the tabloid's claim that Moscow purportedly plans to use ballistic missiles during the second stage to "weaken" the Ukrainian armed forces in the face of advancing troops from the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Zakharova noted that no ballistic missiles would be needed for that.

"The regime in Kiev itself has been successfully weakening Ukrainian defence capability for several years now".

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative also wondered as to why the German tabloid drew the final mark for the alleged plan of Russian conquest at the Korosten-Uman line. She noted that the city of Uman was the destination of an annual pilgrimage by members of the Hasidic Jewish community. The spokeswoman suggested that such a choice might not have been accidental.

"Germany is already accustomed to journalistic lies, but this 'German trolling' could cost a newspaper dearly, given the recently revealed fact of anti-Semitism in the ranks of German journalists".

Zakharova concluded that the Bild journalists had assembled their propaganda article from "pieces of a puzzle" and released it ahead of the weekend, being "satisfied with themselves" over their endeavour.
"Let's spoil their weekend?"

Allegations of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The response by the Russian Foreign Ministry comes as western media outlets have been publishing unsubstantiated claims about Russia's planned military invasion of Ukraine for weeks now despite repeated assurances by the Kremlin that it has no such plans. Not long before the Bild's publication of the alleged three-stage invasion plan, which purportedly rests unapproved on President Vladimir Putin's desk, the American news outlets The Washington Post and the Associated Press claimed that Moscow aims to amass 175,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and is planning a massive offensive.
A Ukrainian soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Kiev Seizure, Donbass Advance: German Tabloid Sources Fantasize About Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Yesterday, 19:54 GMT
All three media outlets cited anonymous security and intelligence sources in NATO, but presented no proof to corroborate the claims as is often the case in similar anti-Russia publications in the western media. The US previously said it was concerned about reports of Russia allegedly building up troops along the Ukrainian border and President Joe Biden vowed to make it extremely difficult for Moscow to launch the allegedly planned offensive. Yet, when confronted with a direct question about the plausibility of such a scenario, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin dodged it, instead assuring that Washington remains committed to defending Ukraine.
The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to any country and slammed the publications claiming otherwise as a "fake news campaign" directed against Moscow. Russia further insisted that the movements of the nation's troops on its own territory are of nobody's concern.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins
09:01 GMTChina Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy
08:59 GMTRelief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
08:44 GMTFormer CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says
08:16 GMTUK AG to Review Jail Sentences of 'Evil Monsters' Who Killed 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
08:05 GMT'We Love You!': English Football Teams Pay Tribute to Late 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
07:40 GMTPrince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
07:14 GMTTension Grips Northeastern India as at Least 13 Civilians 'Accidentally' Killed by Security Forces
07:10 GMTSocial Media Has Become Tool for Anti-Vaxxers as Israel Struggles to Cope With Trend