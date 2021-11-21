Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted the ramping up of hysterics in the West regarding a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine and has warned about possible foreign provocations related to these claims.
Notta Snowflake
I fear Mr. Blinken is poking the wrong sleeping bear in the backside. Hint: The bear is not asleep.

far bot
putin seeks to invade berlin and take merkels reichstag and expose that there is no bund
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said that the US had shared its concern with the nation's European allies over "Russian activities" on the Ukrainian border. He specified that the White House fears that Moscow might be preparing an attack on its neighbour. The Kremlin has on multiple occasions vehemently rejected such allegations.
