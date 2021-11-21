https://sputniknews.com/20211121/kremlin-does-not-rule-out-foreign-provocations-amid-claims-of-planned-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-1090899942.html

Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said that the US had shared its concern with the nation's European allies over "Russian activities" on the... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T10:52+0000

2021-11-21T10:52+0000

2021-11-21T11:01+0000

world

europe

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted the ramping up of hysterics in the West regarding a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine and has warned about possible foreign provocations related to these claims.

Notta Snowflake I fear Mr. Blinken is poking the wrong sleeping bear in the backside. Hint: The bear is not asleep. 0

far bot putin seeks to invade berlin and take merkels reichstag and expose that there is no bund 0

2

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

world, europe, russia, ukraine