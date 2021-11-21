Registration was successful!
Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said that the US had shared its concern with the nation's European allies over "Russian activities" on the... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T10:52+0000
2021-11-21T11:01+0000
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted the ramping up of hysterics in the West regarding a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine and has warned about possible foreign provocations related to these claims.
I fear Mr. Blinken is poking the wrong sleeping bear in the backside. Hint: The bear is not asleep.
putin seeks to invade berlin and take merkels reichstag and expose that there is no bund
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
world, europe, russia, ukraine

Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine

10:52 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 21.11.2021)
Tim Korso
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said that the US had shared its concern with the nation's European allies over "Russian activities" on the Ukrainian border. He specified that the White House fears that Moscow might be preparing an attack on its neighbour. The Kremlin has on multiple occasions vehemently rejected such allegations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted the ramping up of hysterics in the West regarding a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine and has warned about possible foreign provocations related to these claims.
Popular comments
I fear Mr. Blinken is poking the wrong sleeping bear in the backside. Hint: The bear is not asleep.
Notta Snowflake
21 November, 13:59 GMT
putin seeks to invade berlin and take merkels reichstag and expose that there is no bund
far bot
21 November, 14:03 GMT
