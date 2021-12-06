https://sputniknews.com/20211206/iran-blasts-frances-destabilizing-gulf-arms-sales-as-emirati-envoy-makes-rare-tehran-visit-1091297660.html

Iran Blasts France’s ‘Destabilizing’ Gulf Arms Sales as Emirati Envoy Makes Rare Tehran Visit

Iran Blasts France’s ‘Destabilizing’ Gulf Arms Sales as Emirati Envoy Makes Rare Tehran Visit

The Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized French weapons deals with the UAE, labeling them irresponsible and “destabilizing.” The comments come as the UAE sends its envoy on a rare visit to Tehran.

2021-12-06T19:28+0000

2021-12-06T19:28+0000

2021-12-06T19:29+0000

france

yemen

saudi arabia

middle east

iran

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102767/01/1027670131_0:124:2362:1453_1920x0_80_0_0_caca48ddf6de893bc912cb553e6915b2.jpg

“We must not ignore France’s role in destabilizing the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters during a Monday press conference.Macron kicked off his trip to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Friday with a visit to Dubai, where he signed a $19 billion deal to sell the UAE 80 Dassault Rafale fighter jets and a dozen Airbus Caracal multi-purpose helicopters. Ironically, he postured as a peacemaker during his tour, saying he hoped to heal the rift between the Arab Gulf states and Lebanon, where the information minister resigned on Friday after his criticisms of the Saudi-led war in Yemen caused a break with Riyadh in October.The seven-year-long war has been waged by intense air bombardment, blockade and proxy forces and has killed almost 400,000 people, but failed to stem the Houthi-led revolt, which began as a rejection of austerity measures and a federalization plan pitched by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi that critics said would amplify poverty in the already-impoverished nation.Macron has also been criticized for what’s seen as legitimizing that war, as well as the 2018 assassination of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday. He is the first Western leader to visit the kingdom since Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - an operation the CIA concluded was ordered by the crown prince. While he didn’t sell the kingdom any new weapons, Macron did expand their economic cooperation and got bin Salman to speak with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan and former foreign minister, tweeted on Monday that the visit is “a continuation of the UAE’s efforts aimed at strengthening bridges of communication and cooperation in the region and in a manner that serves the national interest.”Last month, Gargash said at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate conference the UAE was “deeply concerned about Iran’s behavior in the region, including its ongoing interference in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon,” but also said that the monarchy has “taken steps to deescalate tensions, as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

france

yemen

saudi arabia

iran

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

france, yemen, saudi arabia, middle east, iran, uae