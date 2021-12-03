https://sputniknews.com/20211203/france-uae-sign-multi-billion-dollar-rafale-warplanes-deal-1091219847.html

France, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

France and the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on Friday for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, the Elysee Palace said.In addition to the Rafale, the Emirates have also signed an agreement for the purchase of 12 Caracal (Airbus) helicopters.French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day trip to the Gulf region on Friday and will visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia.Earlier, the media reported that the UAE authorities may sign a contract with France to purchase 60 Rafale multirole fighters with the latest F4 modification.Negotiations on Rafale fighters have been going on for over a decade, and Abu Dhabi publicly rejected a French offer to supply 60 Rafale aircraft in 2011 as "uncompetitive and unworkable". The UAE already has Mirage military jets. According to reports, Rafale will replace the Mirage 2000 fleet.

STABOU Youssef Les coqs de l'armement ne peuvent pas crier Victoire trop tôt, ils viennent de descendre du Ring après avoir été tabassé par les Kangourous ! 0

Notta Snowflake Rafale's offerings have proven over time to be reliable and cost-effective aircraft. If they were up against Headlock's flying lawn dart during the bidding process, UAE made a very wise choice. 0

