Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/france-uae-sign-multi-billion-dollar-rafale-warplanes-deal-1091219847.html
France, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
France, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T08:45+0000
2021-12-03T09:17+0000
france
uae
rafale fighter jets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008330_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_fee7b0eecc0c4dafe0bccce66e887602.jpg
France and the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on Friday for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, the Elysee Palace said.In addition to the Rafale, the Emirates have also signed an agreement for the purchase of 12 Caracal (Airbus) helicopters.French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day trip to the Gulf region on Friday and will visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia.Earlier, the media reported that the UAE authorities may sign a contract with France to purchase 60 Rafale multirole fighters with the latest F4 modification.Negotiations on Rafale fighters have been going on for over a decade, and Abu Dhabi publicly rejected a French offer to supply 60 Rafale aircraft in 2011 as "uncompetitive and unworkable". The UAE already has Mirage military jets. According to reports, Rafale will replace the Mirage 2000 fleet.
Les coqs de l'armement ne peuvent pas crier Victoire trop tôt, ils viennent de descendre du Ring après avoir été tabassé par les Kangourous !
0
Rafale's offerings have proven over time to be reliable and cost-effective aircraft. If they were up against Headlock's flying lawn dart during the bidding process, UAE made a very wise choice.
0
3
france
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008330_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_df0d0664d192aafa773553d2476d047a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, uae, rafale fighter jets

France, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal

08:45 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 03.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Sam Wise / French Navy Aeronavale Rafale MFrench Navy Aeronavale Rafale M
French Navy Aeronavale Rafale M - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Sam Wise / French Navy Aeronavale Rafale M
Subscribe
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.
France and the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on Friday for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, the Elysee Palace said.
"This is an outcome of the strategic partnership between the two countries," a statement from the French presidency said.
In addition to the Rafale, the Emirates have also signed an agreement for the purchase of 12 Caracal (Airbus) helicopters.
French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day trip to the Gulf region on Friday and will visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, the media reported that the UAE authorities may sign a contract with France to purchase 60 Rafale multirole fighters with the latest F4 modification.
Negotiations on Rafale fighters have been going on for over a decade, and Abu Dhabi publicly rejected a French offer to supply 60 Rafale aircraft in 2011 as "uncompetitive and unworkable". The UAE already has Mirage military jets. According to reports, Rafale will replace the Mirage 2000 fleet.
510000
Discuss
Popular comments
Les coqs de l'armement ne peuvent pas crier Victoire trop tôt, ils viennent de descendre du Ring après avoir été tabassé par les Kangourous !
STABOU Youssef
3 December, 11:51 GMT
000000
Rafale's offerings have proven over time to be reliable and cost-effective aircraft. If they were up against Headlock's flying lawn dart during the bidding process, UAE made a very wise choice.
Notta Snowflake
3 December, 11:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:14 GMTRoyal College of Midwives Scrambles to Apologise For ‘Postnatal People’ Gaff ‘Erasing’ Mothers
08:45 GMTFrance, UAE Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Rafale Warplanes Deal
08:34 GMTTory Peer Mone Slammed as ‘Racist and Abusive’ Over Alleged 'Waste of a Man’s White Skin’ Message
08:00 GMTFinal Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Take Place on Friday in Vienna, Reports Say
07:41 GMTFrom ABCs to GTA: Watch Wild Chase Involving Stolen School Bus in Brooklyn
07:20 GMTArthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father, Stepmother Convicted of Abusing, Killing Six-Year-Old Child
07:18 GMT'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
07:18 GMTCyclone Jawad: Red Alert Issued as Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Storm
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection