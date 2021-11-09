Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Migrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/modis-bjp-encircles-congress-over-alleged-corruption-in-rafale-fighter-jet-tender-1090591093.html
Modi's BJP Encircles Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Rafale Fighter Jet Tender
Modi's BJP Encircles Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Rafale Fighter Jet Tender
French firm Dassault Aviation has been delivering Rafale pristine condition fighter jets to India according to a €7.9 billion ($9.2 billion) Inter-governmental... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T13:09+0000
2021-11-09T13:09+0000
france
indian air force
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
corruption
fighter jet
dassault rafale
indian national congress
rafale
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082282157_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7295a4214ddfbd7b8069628d2097b10e.jpg
A major political row flared up in India after the French investigative website Mediapart published a report which claimed Dassault Aviation paid bribes worth €7.5 million to a middleman to win the multi-billion global contract in India.On Tuesday, India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the main opposition party Congress of delaying defence procurement for commissions during its tenure between 2004 2014.Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi is leader of the Congress party. Countering the charges, Congress said that the latest revelations by French media reveal "the dubious cooperation between Narendra Modi's government and the Central Bureau of Investigation's Enforcement Directorate to bury the Rafale Corruption.""Each revelation in the murky Rafale scam in the last five years - every single allegation and each piece of the puzzle - leads right up to the highest echelons of power in the Modi Government. The Modi government has compromised our national security," Pawan Khera, the national spokesman of Congress, alleged on Tuesday. Congress asked the BJP to explain why CBI Director Alok Verma was hounded out of office 12 days after the anti-corruption agency received evidence against suspected middleman Sushen Gupta from Mauritius on the Rafale deal.The CBI is the supreme anti-corruption agency of the country. Mediapart claimed in its investigative report that despite documents detailing the bribery transactions having existed since 2018, the CBI Enforcement Directorate did not open an investigation. The 36-jet Rafale deal was signed with France in 2016 by the Narendra Modi-led government after a seven-year exercise involving 126 aircraft for the Indian Air Force did not materialise under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082282157_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e3d9a76a5f5e473310cd75746482bae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, indian air force, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), corruption, fighter jet, dassault rafale, indian national congress, rafale, india

Modi's BJP Encircles Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Rafale Fighter Jet Tender

13:09 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKARIndia's Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7, 2021.
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
French firm Dassault Aviation has been delivering Rafale pristine condition fighter jets to India according to a €7.9 billion ($9.2 billion) Inter-governmental Agreement (IGA) signed in September 2018. The Narendra Modi government made this deal after scrapping a tender issued by Congress-led UPA government in which Dassault emerged as the winner.
A major political row flared up in India after the French investigative website Mediapart published a report which claimed Dassault Aviation paid bribes worth €7.5 million to a middleman to win the multi-billion global contract in India.
On Tuesday, India's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the main opposition party Congress of delaying defence procurement for commissions during its tenure between 2004 2014.

"Let Rahul Gandhi answer from Italy - why did he and his party try to spread lies about Rafale all these years? Now it has been revealed that their own government was in power from 2007 to 2012 when commissions were paid, in which a middleman's name has also come up," the BJP's spokesman Sambit Patra said while dubbing Indian National Congress as the 'I Need Comissions' party.

Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi is leader of the Congress party.
Countering the charges, Congress said that the latest revelations by French media reveal "the dubious cooperation between Narendra Modi's government and the Central Bureau of Investigation's Enforcement Directorate to bury the Rafale Corruption."
"Each revelation in the murky Rafale scam in the last five years - every single allegation and each piece of the puzzle - leads right up to the highest echelons of power in the Modi Government. The Modi government has compromised our national security," Pawan Khera, the national spokesman of Congress, alleged on Tuesday.
Congress asked the BJP to explain why CBI Director Alok Verma was hounded out of office 12 days after the anti-corruption agency received evidence against suspected middleman Sushen Gupta from Mauritius on the Rafale deal.

"Sushen Gupta is a middleman, and Dassault hired him in 2000 while the BJP was in government, and gave €2 million in January 2004 during the BJP government. This is not an allegation but a fact," Khera said while demanding a joint parliamentary inquiry into the deal.

The CBI is the supreme anti-corruption agency of the country.
Mediapart claimed in its investigative report that despite documents detailing the bribery transactions having existed since 2018, the CBI Enforcement Directorate did not open an investigation.
The 36-jet Rafale deal was signed with France in 2016 by the Narendra Modi-led government after a seven-year exercise involving 126 aircraft for the Indian Air Force did not materialise under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:58 GMTChinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan
13:57 GMT'Big Bluff': Ballon d'Or Chief Blasts Reports 'Confirming' Lionel Messi as 2021 Winner
13:51 GMT'Need to Be Relevant': Singapore Willing to Work With AUKUS & Quad, Says Senior Minister
13:13 GMTShamima Begum's Husband Raves About 'Beautiful Life’ Under Daesh Despite Beheadings, Sex Slaves
13:12 GMTMigrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
13:09 GMTModi's BJP Encircles Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Rafale Fighter Jet Tender
13:03 GMT'Unisex Hijab' by United Colors of Benetton Leaves Netizens Puzzled
12:59 GMTDelhi Witnesses Mounting Fever Cases Among Kids Amid Dengue Outbreak
12:36 GMTNeighbouring States on Alert as Indian City of Kanpur Reports Over 100 Cases of Zika Virus
12:25 GMTFrench Frigate Bristling With Missiles Deployed to Mediterranean Amid Turkey Tensions
12:25 GMT‘Operating in Grey Zone’: India Can’t 'Rely' on US to Deal With China, Says Ex-Foreign Secretary
12:20 GMT'Family in Shock': Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Silence Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy
12:00 GMTMoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
11:58 GMTOcasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
11:55 GMT'Unluckiest Captain Ever': Fans Flood Twitter as Cricketer Virat Kohli's T20I Captaincy Stint Ends
11:42 GMTTaliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement
11:38 GMTTravis Scott Vows Support for Astroworld Tragedy Victims' Families, to Cover Funeral Costs
11:34 GMTIndian Army Looks at Runway Independent Tactical Drones to Sharpen Offensive Operations
10:57 GMTHalf-Naked Knifeman Reportedly Shouting 'Allakhu Akbar' Injures Police Officer in Oslo, Gets Shot
10:46 GMTIranian Army Says It Intercepted US Reaper, Global Hawk Drones During Massive Drills