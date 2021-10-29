https://sputniknews.com/20211029/saudi-arabia-reportedly-gives-lebanese-ambassador-48-hours-to-leave-kingdom-1090322228.html

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Gives Lebanese Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Kingdom

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Gives Lebanese Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Kingdom

The Saudi monarchy has given Lebanon's ambassador in Riyadh 48 hours to leave the kingdom, the latest incident in a growing row between the two Arab states. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T17:26+0000

2021-10-29T17:26+0000

2021-10-29T18:16+0000

middle east

saudi arabia

lebanon

war on yemen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082136475_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f35ff7c228cfb599ae7de53a167ab20a.jpg

Saudi state media made the announcement on Friday, noting that its own ambassador in Beirut had also been recalled for consultations. The kingdom has also banned all Lebanese imports and is reportedly considering severing diplomatic ties entirely.Relations between the two states have spiraled downhill after Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led coalition's conduct in the War in Yemen, where the coalition of Sunni states and local militias is fighting an insurgency by the Zaidi Shiite Houthi movement, who controls the capital and most of northern Yemen.His comments came after a two-week air blitz by the Saudi Royal Air Force against a Houthi offensive in Mar'ib and Shabwa Provinces, the last stronghold in northern Yemen for the country's internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, with whom the Saudis are allied. The war has claimed nearly a quarter-million lives, many of which have died due to indirect causes such as famine and disease, including cholera and COVID-19.In response, Saudi Arabia and coalition partner UAE summoned their respective Lebanese envoys demanding answers.The Saudi release on Friday describes Kordahi's comments as "slanderous" and "deplorable and unacceptable."Then on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanese group Al-Qard Al-Hassan as a terrorist organization, claiming it "works on managing funds for the terrorist organisation [Hezbollah] and its financing, including support for military purposes" and banning all transactions with the group. Riyadh has long shunned the Lebanese government, of which Hezbollah is a member, due to allegations that Hezbollah has helped the Houthis and because Washington regards Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.Kordahi is close to the Maronite Catholic Marada Movement, which are close allies of Hezbollah.Riyadh then attempted to claim Lebanon had declared war on Saudi Arabia due to alleged actions by Hezbollah.

mandrake And the saudis and the rest of the desert kingdoms are doing the jews’ biddings of course! Desperate to finish Hezbollah which is in the way of the jews landgrabbing plans and rest assured, hezbollah is right in the way. 0

Alba1970 the Saudis ae nothing but puppets of America and Israel .... i would love to see Saudi Arabia to crumble into the sea 0

2

saudi arabia

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, saudi arabia, lebanon, war on yemen