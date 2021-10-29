https://sputniknews.com/20211029/saudi-arabia-reportedly-gives-lebanese-ambassador-48-hours-to-leave-kingdom-1090322228.html
The Saudi monarchy has given Lebanon's ambassador in Riyadh 48 hours to leave the kingdom, the latest incident in a growing row between the two Arab states. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Saudi state media made the announcement on Friday, noting that its own ambassador in Beirut had also been recalled for consultations. The kingdom has also banned all Lebanese imports and is reportedly considering severing diplomatic ties entirely.Relations between the two states have spiraled downhill after Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led coalition's conduct in the War in Yemen, where the coalition of Sunni states and local militias is fighting an insurgency by the Zaidi Shiite Houthi movement, who controls the capital and most of northern Yemen.His comments came after a two-week air blitz by the Saudi Royal Air Force against a Houthi offensive in Mar'ib and Shabwa Provinces, the last stronghold in northern Yemen for the country's internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, with whom the Saudis are allied. The war has claimed nearly a quarter-million lives, many of which have died due to indirect causes such as famine and disease, including cholera and COVID-19.In response, Saudi Arabia and coalition partner UAE summoned their respective Lebanese envoys demanding answers.The Saudi release on Friday describes Kordahi's comments as "slanderous" and "deplorable and unacceptable."Then on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanese group Al-Qard Al-Hassan as a terrorist organization, claiming it "works on managing funds for the terrorist organisation [Hezbollah] and its financing, including support for military purposes" and banning all transactions with the group. Riyadh has long shunned the Lebanese government, of which Hezbollah is a member, due to allegations that Hezbollah has helped the Houthis and because Washington regards Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.Kordahi is close to the Maronite Catholic Marada Movement, which are close allies of Hezbollah.Riyadh then attempted to claim Lebanon had declared war on Saudi Arabia due to alleged actions by Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Gives Lebanese Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Kingdom
17:26 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 29.10.2021)
Being updated
The Saudi monarchy has given Lebanon's ambassador in Riyadh 48 hours to leave the kingdom, the latest incident in a growing row between the two Arab states.
Saudi state media made the announcement on Friday, noting that its own ambassador in Beirut had also been recalled for consultations. The kingdom has also banned all Lebanese imports and is reportedly considering severing diplomatic ties entirely.
Sources have also told Sputnik that all Persian Gulf nations are ready to sever their relations with Lebanon in the near future as well. Several Gulf states are very close to the Saudi kingdom, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while Qatar has mended its relationship with the Saudi bloc over the past year but remains in a careful balancing act with Iran as well.
Relations between the two states have spiraled downhill after Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led coalition's conduct in the War in Yemen, where the coalition of Sunni states and local militias is fighting an insurgency by the Zaidi Shiite Houthi movement, who controls the capital and most of northern Yemen.
In the interview that aired on Monday, Kordahi said the Houthis were "defending themselves ... against an external aggression" and that heir "homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed" by the coalition. He also called the Saudis' seven-year war effort "futile" and said was "time for it to end."
His comments came after a two-week air blitz
by the Saudi Royal Air Force against a Houthi offensive in Mar'ib and Shabwa Provinces, the last stronghold in northern Yemen for the country's internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, with whom the Saudis are allied. The war has claimed nearly a quarter-million lives, many of which have died due to indirect causes such as famine and disease, including cholera and COVID-19.
In response, Saudi Arabia and coalition partner UAE summoned their respective Lebanese envoys demanding answers.
The Saudi release on Friday describes Kordahi's comments as "slanderous" and "deplorable and unacceptable."
"This also comes in addition to Lebanon’s failure to take the measures demanded by the Kingdom to stop the export of the scourge of drugs from Lebanon through Lebanese exports to the Kingdom, especially in light of the terrorist Hezbollah’s control of all ports, as well as the failure to take penalties against those involved in those crimes that target the people of Lebanon," the statement added.
Then on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanese group Al-Qard Al-Hassan as a terrorist organization, claiming it "works on managing funds for the terrorist organisation [Hezbollah] and its financing, including support for military purposes" and banning all transactions with the group. Riyadh has long shunned the Lebanese government, of which Hezbollah is a member, due to allegations that Hezbollah has helped the Houthis and because Washington regards Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
Kordahi is close to the Maronite Catholic Marada Movement, which are close allies of Hezbollah.
In November 2017, Lebanon's then-Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, was effectively kidnapped for two weeks during a vacation in Saudi Arabia and forced to deliver a pre-written resignation
message. While he did so, he voided the declaration as soon as he returned to Lebanon.
Riyadh then attempted to claim Lebanon had declared war
on Saudi Arabia due to alleged actions by Hezbollah.