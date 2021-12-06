Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/china-may-build-military-base-in-equatorial-guinea-amid-beijings-tensions-with-washington-1091292008.html
China May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
China May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
China currently has just one overseas military base, located in East Africa’s Djibouti near the Gulf of Aden and which has been running since 2017. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T15:30+0000
2021-12-06T15:32+0000
equatorial guinea
us
china
tensions
military base
military presence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091292471_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5425b4d07590e3da0bcafe9e9aaa3e2.jpg
Beijing plans to create its “first permanent military presence on the Atlantic Ocean” in a deep-water commercial port in Equatorial Guinea, The Wall Street Journal has revealed.The newspaper cited unnamed intelligence sources as saying that the blueprint envisages that Chinese warships would be rearmed and refit opposite the US’ East Coast, “a threat” that is “setting off alarm bells” at the White House and the Pentagon.The claims come after Jon Finer, President Joe Biden's principal deputy national security adviser, reportedly visited Equatorial Guinea in October in an effort to convince President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to reject China's proposal pertaining to the port of Bata in the African nation.The remarks were preceded by General Stephen Townsend, the commander of US Africa Command, telling the Senate in April that China's “most significant threat” would be “a militarily useful naval facility on the Atlantic coast of Africa”.China-US Tensions China’s reported drive to establish a military base in Equatorial Guinea comes amid ongoing Beijing-Washington tensions over a spate of pressing issues.Relations between the two have deteriorated over the past several years, during which the US initiated a trade war, began to exert pressure on Chinese tech giants including Huawei, and then announced sanctions over alleged human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as Mainland China's increased control over Hong Kong.Washington also continued to accuse Beijing of failing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and has kept tensions high by engaging in regular contact with Taiwan, seen by Beijing as an integral part of China.The Chinese government has voiced its objection to all of Washington's aforementioned actions, denied all the accusations, and urged the US to join it in restoring productive bilateral relations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/china-to-smash-any-attempts-for-taiwan-independence-urges-us-to-stop-activities-in-asia-pacific-1091015808.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-says-us-not-going-to-change-policy-on-taiwan-not-encouraging-independence-1090784108.html
, now build a navy base in Cuba.
1
1
equatorial guinea
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091292471_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee6d09debc7db3a5d469dcdb166b65b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
equatorial guinea, us, china, tensions, military base, military presence

China May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington

15:30 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 06.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ALY SONGChinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALY SONG
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
China currently has just one overseas military base, located in East Africa’s Djibouti near the Gulf of Aden and which has been running since 2017.
Beijing plans to create its “first permanent military presence on the Atlantic Ocean” in a deep-water commercial port in Equatorial Guinea, The Wall Street Journal has revealed.
The newspaper cited unnamed intelligence sources as saying that the blueprint envisages that Chinese warships would be rearmed and refit opposite the US’ East Coast, “a threat” that is “setting off alarm bells” at the White House and the Pentagon.
© Photo : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIESA satellite image taken earlier this year shows the Chinese-built deep-water port at Bata, Equatorial Guinea’s largest mainland city
A satellite image taken earlier this year shows the Chinese-built deep-water port at Bata, Equatorial Guinea’s largest mainland city - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
A satellite image taken earlier this year shows the Chinese-built deep-water port at Bata, Equatorial Guinea’s largest mainland city
© Photo : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
The claims come after Jon Finer, President Joe Biden's principal deputy national security adviser, reportedly visited Equatorial Guinea in October in an effort to convince President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to reject China's proposal pertaining to the port of Bata in the African nation.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
China to 'Smash Any Attempts For Taiwan Independence,' Urges US to Stop Activities in Asia-Pacific
25 November, 15:59 GMT

“As part of our diplomacy to address maritime-security issues, we have made clear to Equatorial Guinea that certain potential steps involving [Chinese] activity there would raise national security concerns”, Finer said at the time.

The remarks were preceded by General Stephen Townsend, the commander of US Africa Command, telling the Senate in April that China's “most significant threat” would be “a militarily useful naval facility on the Atlantic coast of Africa”.
“By militarily useful I mean something more than a place that they can make port calls and get gas and groceries. I’m talking about a port where they can rearm with munitions and repair naval vessels”, the general underscored.

China-US Tensions

China’s reported drive to establish a military base in Equatorial Guinea comes amid ongoing Beijing-Washington tensions over a spate of pressing issues.
Relations between the two have deteriorated over the past several years, during which the US initiated a trade war, began to exert pressure on Chinese tech giants including Huawei, and then announced sanctions over alleged human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as Mainland China's increased control over Hong Kong.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure construction projects from the NH 175 bridge across the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, U.S., November 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
16 November, 22:04 GMT
Washington also continued to accuse Beijing of failing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and has kept tensions high by engaging in regular contact with Taiwan, seen by Beijing as an integral part of China.
The Chinese government has voiced its objection to all of Washington's aforementioned actions, denied all the accusations, and urged the US to join it in restoring productive bilateral relations.
300112
Discuss
Popular comments
, now build a navy base in Cuba.
B Brian Oreily
6 December, 18:41 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
14:59 GMTAmid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?
14:52 GMTUK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building
14:45 GMTLabour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports
14:18 GMTAnger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
14:15 GMTUS, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia
14:07 GMTLionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain
13:58 GMTFormer Indian Shia Leader Embraces Hinduism After 'Death Threats From Muslim Groups'
13:48 GMTMarine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions
13:47 GMT'Happy a Team Like Barcelona is Interested in Me', Says Salah Amid Liverpool Contract Impasse
13:30 GMTEarth is Getting Its Own Black Box That Will Tell What Caused Humanity's Demise
12:58 GMTChina Says Plots to Thwart Ties With Solomon Islands 'Doomed' as PM Survives No-Confidence Vote