Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-says-us-not-going-to-change-policy-on-taiwan-not-encouraging-independence-1090784108.html
Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
Biden and Xi met virtually for the first time since the US president took office in January. The discussions lasted almost three hours. The two leaders agreed... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T22:04+0000
2021-11-16T22:16+0000
us
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that the US is not pushing for the island of Taiwan's independence, and that the country is "not going to change our policy at all" regarding the island.Referring to the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which has served as the foundation for US-Taiwan relations since the recognition of the People's Republic of China, Biden reportedly told the reporters in New Hampshire that "We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act, and that’s it.""It’s independent. It makes its own decisions," he stressed.According to an earlier White House readout of the talks, Biden stated during the conference that the US remained committed to its "One China" policy. When the two discussed Taiwan, Biden reminded Xi that he voted as a senator to support Taiwan's self-defense, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, taiwan

Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence

22:04 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 22:16 GMT 16.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Biden and Xi met virtually for the first time since the US president took office in January. The discussions lasted almost three hours. The two leaders agreed that Washington-Beijing relations are vital not only for them, but for the entire globe, apart from other strategic issues between the two nations.
President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that the US is not pushing for the island of Taiwan's independence, and that the country is "not going to change our policy at all" regarding the island.
Referring to the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which has served as the foundation for US-Taiwan relations since the recognition of the People's Republic of China, Biden reportedly told the reporters in New Hampshire that "We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act, and that’s it."
"It’s independent. It makes its own decisions," he stressed.
According to an earlier White House readout of the talks, Biden stated during the conference that the US remained committed to its "One China" policy. When the two discussed Taiwan, Biden reminded Xi that he voted as a senator to support Taiwan's self-defense, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
421100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:17 GMTUS Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
22:13 GMTBiden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
22:04 GMTBiden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
21:39 GMTBad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
21:27 GMTFBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
20:38 GMTNo ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan
20:27 GMTFossil Fuel Companies Claim They’re Leading Clean Energy Charge After Decades of Fighting It
19:29 GMTRussia Ready to Discuss All Space Security Issues With US
18:48 GMTEurope Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
18:47 GMTRussian Military Publishes First Video From Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
18:28 GMTGoogle Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
18:14 GMTUS Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
18:11 GMTBitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
17:48 GMTKa-China! PRC Reportedly Overtakes US as World’s Wealthiest Nation
17:38 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each
17:34 GMTUS Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks ‘Not Unlimited’, National Cyber Director Says
17:32 GMTSweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
17:07 GMTJohnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
16:44 GMTBelarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
16:33 GMTEarth to Planet Psaki: Spox Says Biden’s Agenda ‘Quite Popular’ as POTUS’s Approval Rating Tanks