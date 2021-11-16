https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-says-us-not-going-to-change-policy-on-taiwan-not-encouraging-independence-1090784108.html

Biden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence

Biden and Xi met virtually for the first time since the US president took office in January. The discussions lasted almost three hours. The two leaders agreed... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that the US is not pushing for the island of Taiwan's independence, and that the country is "not going to change our policy at all" regarding the island.Referring to the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which has served as the foundation for US-Taiwan relations since the recognition of the People's Republic of China, Biden reportedly told the reporters in New Hampshire that "We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act, and that’s it.""It’s independent. It makes its own decisions," he stressed.According to an earlier White House readout of the talks, Biden stated during the conference that the US remained committed to its "One China" policy. When the two discussed Taiwan, Biden reminded Xi that he voted as a senator to support Taiwan's self-defense, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

