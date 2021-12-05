Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/trumps-media-company-says-raised-1bln-from-investors-1091264813.html
Trump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), founded by former US President Donald Trump, has announced raising $1 billion from institutional... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
us
investment
social networks
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/trumps-truth-social-app-expected-to-gain-popularity-face-censorship-issues-experts-say-1090118271.html
News
donald trump, us, investment, social networks

Trump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors

16:28 GMT 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), founded by former US President Donald Trump, has announced raising $1 billion from institutional investors.
The former president's media company was reported in October to be going public and planning to launch a social network named TRUTH Social.
"Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and Digital World Acquisition Corp., today announced that Digital World Acquisition Corp. has entered into subscription agreements for $1 billion in committed capital to be received upon consummation of their business combination (the 'PIPE') from a diverse group of institutional investors," the TMTG said in a statement, issued on Saturday.
The former president, who is still banned from most social media platforms, crowed about this development saying it "sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end."
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Trump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
22 October, 01:04 GMT
Major social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram banned Trump following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, which some praise as a reasonable response to alleged incitement of riots, while others voice concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States.
