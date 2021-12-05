https://sputniknews.com/20211205/trumps-media-company-says-raised-1bln-from-investors-1091264813.html

Trump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors

The former president's media company was reported in October to be going public and planning to launch a social network named TRUTH Social.The former president, who is still banned from most social media platforms, crowed about this development saying it "sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end."Major social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram banned Trump following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, which some praise as a reasonable response to alleged incitement of riots, while others voice concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States.

