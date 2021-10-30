https://sputniknews.com/20211030/trump-might-face-recall-of-license-for-software-used-in-his-social-network-developer-says-1090337451.html

Trump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network, Developer Says

"It seems that the new social media platform owned by the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, so-called Truth Social, is using Mastodon’s source code with various visual adjustments," Rochko stated.The code developed by Mastodon is available for free use, if there is an open access to the products based on the code. Mastodon set out the requirement to ensure the free access to the code in a message to Truth Social, according to Rochko.Rochko, however, did not specify what the consequences of recall of the license can be and how Mastodon ascertained that Truth Social used the code.

