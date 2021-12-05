https://sputniknews.com/20211205/mindless-netizens-fire-back-after-us-rep-posts-pro-gun-christmas-pic-days-after-michigan-killings-1091252381.html
'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings
'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took to social media to post a not-so-normal family photo that features him, his wife Rhonda, and five other family members holding an array of firearms just days after the fatal Michigan school shooting.
2021-12-05T01:58+0000
2021-12-05T01:58+0000
2021-12-05T01:53+0000
us
michigan
kentucky
school shooting
gop
christmas
second amendment
congress
thomas massie
us gun laws
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091252336_0:178:3072:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_468ba6dd4caa2c3f672bcf389b026473.jpg
While others continue to debate US gun laws while mourning the underage victims of the Michigan school shooting, Rep. Massie, 50, appeared to use the tragic event as a way to make a statement about his continued support of the Second Amendment. As of this article's publication, the photo has amassed more than 39,100 likes and over 6,000 retweets. Additionally, Twitter users have weighed in on the now-viral photo more than 22,000 times via the quote function. The 50-year-old lawmaker's unique Christmas photo did not go over well with many netizens, who were quick to highlight the callousness of the Massie family photo, as well as the suspicious timing of his post.Massie's tweet was notably posted amid developments from the Michigan school shooting, which killed Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. Another seven people were wounded in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School. The 15-year-old suspect, as well as his mother and father, have been arrested and arraigned for their alleged role in the incident. Ethan Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony. If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment. The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were thwarted in their attempt to flee arrest after being turned away at the Canadian border because they are not vaccinated, face four involuntary manslaughter charges apiece, although authorities do not believe they were directly involved in the mass shooting.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/police-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-had-help-hiding-in-detroit-warehouse-1091250447.html
vot tak
The american politician version of the crumbley family. That these disgusting israeli quisling run the usa shows what a pathetic zombie nation the usa is.
0
1
us
michigan
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091252336_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea0a3aedbc10acceabcf0e5b63775b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, michigan, kentucky, school shooting, gop, christmas, second amendment, congress, thomas massie, us gun laws
'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings
On Saturday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took to social media to post a not-so-normal family photo that features him, his wife Rhonda, and five other family members holding an array of firearms. "Merry Christmas!" tweeted the US lawmaker from Kentucky. "Santa, please bring ammo."
While others continue to debate US gun laws while mourning the underage victims of the Michigan school shooting
, Rep. Massie
, 50, appeared to use the tragic event as a way to make a statement about his continued support of the Second Amendment.
As of this article's publication, the photo has amassed more than 39,100 likes and over 6,000 retweets. Additionally, Twitter users have weighed in on the now-viral photo more than 22,000 times via the quote function.
The 50-year-old lawmaker's unique Christmas photo did not go over well with many netizens, who were quick to highlight the callousness of the Massie family photo, as well as the suspicious timing of his post.
"I’m pretty sure that’s what Ethan Crumbly [sic] said," tweeted Laura Rich, speaking of the Michigan shooting suspect. "Maybe you should talk to the parents of these murdered children and the victims who survived to see if they think this is cute."
"I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole," tweeted Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), quoting Massie's viral post.
Massie's tweet was notably posted amid developments from the Michigan school shooting, which killed Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. Another seven people were wounded in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School.
The 15-year-old suspect, as well as his mother and father, have been arrested and arraigned for their alleged role in the incident.
Ethan Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.
If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment.
The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were thwarted in their attempt to flee arrest after being turned away at the Canadian border because they are not vaccinated, face four involuntary manslaughter charges apiece, although authorities do not believe they were directly involved in the mass shooting.