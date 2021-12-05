https://sputniknews.com/20211205/mindless-netizens-fire-back-after-us-rep-posts-pro-gun-christmas-pic-days-after-michigan-killings-1091252381.html

'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings

'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took to social media to post a not-so-normal family photo that features him, his wife Rhonda, and five other family members holding an array of firearms just days after the fatal Michigan school shooting.

2021-12-05T01:58+0000

2021-12-05T01:58+0000

2021-12-05T01:53+0000

us

michigan

kentucky

school shooting

gop

christmas

second amendment

congress

thomas massie

us gun laws

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091252336_0:178:3072:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_468ba6dd4caa2c3f672bcf389b026473.jpg

While others continue to debate US gun laws while mourning the underage victims of the Michigan school shooting, Rep. Massie, 50, appeared to use the tragic event as a way to make a statement about his continued support of the Second Amendment. As of this article's publication, the photo has amassed more than 39,100 likes and over 6,000 retweets. Additionally, Twitter users have weighed in on the now-viral photo more than 22,000 times via the quote function. The 50-year-old lawmaker's unique Christmas photo did not go over well with many netizens, who were quick to highlight the callousness of the Massie family photo, as well as the suspicious timing of his post.Massie's tweet was notably posted amid developments from the Michigan school shooting, which killed Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. Another seven people were wounded in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School. The 15-year-old suspect, as well as his mother and father, have been arrested and arraigned for their alleged role in the incident. Ethan Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony. If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment. The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were thwarted in their attempt to flee arrest after being turned away at the Canadian border because they are not vaccinated, face four involuntary manslaughter charges apiece, although authorities do not believe they were directly involved in the mass shooting.

https://sputniknews.com/20211204/police-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-had-help-hiding-in-detroit-warehouse-1091250447.html

vot tak The american politician version of the crumbley family. That these disgusting israeli quisling run the usa shows what a pathetic zombie nation the usa is. 0

1

us

michigan

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us, michigan, kentucky, school shooting, gop, christmas, second amendment, congress, thomas massie, us gun laws