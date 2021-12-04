Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/police-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-had-help-hiding-in-detroit-warehouse-1091250447.html
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old Michigan high school shooting suspect, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in association with... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T21:18+0000
2021-12-04T21:18+0000
2021-12-04T21:22+0000
michigan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed to reporters on Saturday that James, Jennifer, and Ethan Crumbley are "individually in isolation" in the same jail.
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
michigan
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse 21:18 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 21:22 GMT 04.12.2021) Being updated
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old Michigan high school shooting suspect, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in association with the deaths of four students. The Crumbleys pleaded not guilty during a Saturday morning arraignment.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed to reporters on Saturday that James, Jennifer, and Ethan Crumbley are "individually in isolation" in the same jail.
"They are segregated, each individually in isolation. We have advanced watch on them," Bouchard noted.