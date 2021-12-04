Registration was successful!
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old Michigan high school shooting suspect, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in association with the deaths of four students. The Crumbleys pleaded not guilty during a Saturday morning arraignment.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed to reporters on Saturday that James, Jennifer, and Ethan Crumbley are "individually in isolation" in the same jail.
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse

21:18 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 21:22 GMT 04.12.2021)
James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old Michigan high school shooting suspect, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in association with the deaths of four students. The Crumbleys pleaded not guilty during a Saturday morning arraignment.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed to reporters on Saturday that James, Jennifer, and Ethan Crumbley are "individually in isolation" in the same jail.
"They are segregated, each individually in isolation. We have advanced watch on them," Bouchard noted.
