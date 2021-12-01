https://sputniknews.com/20211201/suspected-michigan-school-shooter-to-be-charged-with-terrorism-four-counts-of-murder-1091182898.html

Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder

A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in commission of a felony. Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests "this was not just an impulsive act," noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference. She also took time to remember the victims: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away following injuries from the incident. Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old. The teenage suspect has been identified as Ethan Crumbley. Earlier on Wednesday Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declared that the suspect was shooting to kill. He also noted that 30 shell casings were recovered by the forensics team. According to Bouchard, Crumbley had posted photos of a 9mm Sig Sauer, the firearm authorities believe was used to carry out the attack. The 15-year--old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting.

