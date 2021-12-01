Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/suspected-michigan-school-shooter-to-be-charged-with-terrorism-four-counts-of-murder-1091182898.html
Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T19:27+0000
2021-12-01T19:58+0000
michigan
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091183519_0:0:2735:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_25c77a8d486bdab13390c1510330cf61.jpg
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in commission of a felony. Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests "this was not just an impulsive act," noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference. She also took time to remember the victims: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away following injuries from the incident. Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old. The teenage suspect has been identified as Ethan Crumbley. Earlier on Wednesday Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declared that the suspect was shooting to kill. He also noted that 30 shell casings were recovered by the forensics team. According to Bouchard, Crumbley had posted photos of a 9mm Sig Sauer, the firearm authorities believe was used to carry out the attack. The 15-year--old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting.
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091183519_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b74398652951dcad762878c3c719e499.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
michigan, shooting

Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder

19:27 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 19:58 GMT 01.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Seth HeraldEmergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021.
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / Seth Herald
Subscribe
Being updated
A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled at the school, is in police custody after he allegedly fired more than 30 shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in commission of a felony.
Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests "this was not just an impulsive act," noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference.
She also took time to remember the victims: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away following injuries from the incident.
Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old.
The teenage suspect has been identified as Ethan Crumbley.
Earlier on Wednesday Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declared that the suspect was shooting to kill.
"He was shooting people at close range oftentimes towards the head or chest," the Sheriff told reporters. "It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous."
He also noted that 30 shell casings were recovered by the forensics team.
According to Bouchard, Crumbley had posted photos of a 9mm Sig Sauer, the firearm authorities believe was used to carry out the attack.
The 15-year--old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting.
010103
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
19:27 GMTSuspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
19:21 GMTAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
19:15 GMTControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
19:13 GMTVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
19:06 GMTMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
18:59 GMT'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
18:48 GMT'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
18:47 GMTCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
18:33 GMTRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
18:05 GMTDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
17:05 GMTWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices