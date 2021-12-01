Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
19:27 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 19:58 GMT 01.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Seth HeraldEmergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021.
A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled at the school, is in police custody after he allegedly fired more than 30 shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in commission of a felony.
Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests "this was not just an impulsive act," noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference.
She also took time to remember the victims: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away following injuries from the incident.
Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old.
BREAKING: 15-year-old suspect for the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan will be charged as an adult for counts including first-degree murder and terrorism causing death https://t.co/UBAj46j5cj pic.twitter.com/SnAcJ6pNDh— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 1, 2021
The teenage suspect has been identified as Ethan Crumbley.
Earlier on Wednesday Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declared that the suspect was shooting to kill.
"He was shooting people at close range oftentimes towards the head or chest," the Sheriff told reporters. "It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous."
He also noted that 30 shell casings were recovered by the forensics team.
According to Bouchard, Crumbley had posted photos of a 9mm Sig Sauer, the firearm authorities believe was used to carry out the attack.
Ethan Crumbley, only 15, is identified as the accused shooter who killed four classmates at a Michigan high school. He had posted on Instagram just days ago a photo of his father’s gun, pretending it was his. Yet this didn’t raise any red flags? Sirens should have been blaring. pic.twitter.com/ySLdrdgPuq— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 1, 2021
The 15-year--old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting.