Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/defiant-tory-mps-slam-govts-plans-to-repel-migrant-boats-crossing-channel-propose-alternative-1091262531.html
Defiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
Defiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel have been trying for weeks to quell the surge in illegal border crossing attempts by... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T14:03+0000
2021-12-05T14:03+0000
uk
immigration
tory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090878309_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5832c1fae3e8359e7850e09a41c42d11.jpg
Several members of the Conservative Party have openly opposed a bill proposed by the government earlier this week to deal with the issue of migrants trying to get to the UK via the English Channel. They've since proposed an alternative solution.Instead of strongly discouraging migrants from crossing into the UK illegally by "pushing back" their boats and forcing them to appeal for asylum offshore, several Tory MPs suggested accepting applications in the migrants' home countries.At the core of their proposal is the idea of discouraging the migrants from travelling at all, applying for asylum locally instead. At the same time, those who would still come illegally, would be deported without the chance to successfully appeal for asylum. Right now, the majority of migrants that arrive illegally can appeal for asylum and most obtain it.Conservative MP Pauline Elizabeth Latham insisted that the proposed idea is "the only viable alternative" that would avert more deaths in the Channel following the capsizing of a boat with migrants in November that claimed the lives of 27 people. Andrew Mitchell, another Conservative lawmaker and a former secretary for international development, also backed the idea, scolding the approach proposed by Home Secretary Priti Patel.Downing Street has proposed several methods to quell the influx of migrant boats. The government suggested physically repelling the boats and deporting all migrants arriving via "irregular ways". The Cabinet suggested that instead migrants should apply for asylum offshore – in third countries. Yet, London currently lacks agreements with any third country to accommodate the migrants while their applications are being processed. Norway, Rwanda, and Albania have already turned down such offers.The UK has largely blamed France for the crisis, saying it has failed to properly monitor the nation's shores and stop the migrants from setting sail for Britain – a dangerous journey that may result in the deaths of those who attempt it. Paris, for its part, has blamed London for what it calls the UK's inability to deal with the criminal groups that profit from migrants into the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/channel-crisis-why-migrants-take-dangerous-routes-to-britain-and-how-it-fuels-uk-eu-tensions-1091017587.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090878309_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b961134477c08cbd6f6475e5e5d6244b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, immigration, tory

Defiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative

14:03 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMigrants are brought into Dover harbour onboard a Border Force rescue boat, after crossing the channel, in Dover, Britain, November 19, 2021
Migrants are brought into Dover harbour onboard a Border Force rescue boat, after crossing the channel, in Dover, Britain, November 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel have been trying for weeks to quell the surge in illegal border crossing attempts by migrants sailing across the English Channel in small boats. They insist France is not doing enough to deal with an issue that has already led to dozens of deaths at sea.
Several members of the Conservative Party have openly opposed a bill proposed by the government earlier this week to deal with the issue of migrants trying to get to the UK via the English Channel. They've since proposed an alternative solution.
Instead of strongly discouraging migrants from crossing into the UK illegally by "pushing back" their boats and forcing them to appeal for asylum offshore, several Tory MPs suggested accepting applications in the migrants' home countries.

"This feels to me like a genuine win-win. The customer base of the people smugglers would vanish, ending deaths in the Channel and ensuring that people seeking safety here can travel in a humane fashion", said Pauline Elizabeth Latham, Conservative Party lawmaker for Mid Derbyshire.

At the core of their proposal is the idea of discouraging the migrants from travelling at all, applying for asylum locally instead. At the same time, those who would still come illegally, would be deported without the chance to successfully appeal for asylum. Right now, the majority of migrants that arrive illegally can appeal for asylum and most obtain it.
"Instead of a policy which is built solely on keeping people out, the government should consider creating a legitimate route in for genuine refugees", David Davis, Tory MP and former Brexit secretary in the UK government, said.
Conservative MP Pauline Elizabeth Latham insisted that the proposed idea is "the only viable alternative" that would avert more deaths in the Channel following the capsizing of a boat with migrants in November that claimed the lives of 27 people. Andrew Mitchell, another Conservative lawmaker and a former secretary for international development, also backed the idea, scolding the approach proposed by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
A damaged inflatable dinghy is seen on Loon Beach, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel, in Dunkerque near Calais, France, November 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Channel Crisis: Why Migrants Take Dangerous Routes to Britain and How it Fuels UK-EU Tensions?
25 November, 16:54 GMT
Downing Street has proposed several methods to quell the influx of migrant boats. The government suggested physically repelling the boats and deporting all migrants arriving via "irregular ways". The Cabinet suggested that instead migrants should apply for asylum offshore – in third countries. Yet, London currently lacks agreements with any third country to accommodate the migrants while their applications are being processed. Norway, Rwanda, and Albania have already turned down such offers.
The UK has largely blamed France for the crisis, saying it has failed to properly monitor the nation's shores and stop the migrants from setting sail for Britain – a dangerous journey that may result in the deaths of those who attempt it. Paris, for its part, has blamed London for what it calls the UK's inability to deal with the criminal groups that profit from migrants into the country.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins
09:01 GMTChina Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy
08:59 GMTRelief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
08:44 GMTFormer CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says