Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/france-snubs-bojo-offer-of-joint-calais-patrols-tells-uk-to-focus-on-legal-immigration-paths-1091216358.html
France Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
France Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
After the death of 27 migrants trying to reach Britain across the Channel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 25 November published an open letter to French... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T05:42+0000
2021-12-03T05:42+0000
boris johnson
emmanuel macron
france
migrants
calais
uk
jean castex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091007795_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e258dcc4bc7e165af931336515fcc48c.jpg
France has officially rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal to conduct joint British-French patrols to stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel.Prime Minister Jean Castex, in a letter to his UK counterpart, suggested the British systems be reformed to offer “legal immigration paths” for asylum seekers.According to the French PM, over 700 police officers and gendarmes were policing the area around Dunkirk and Calais, allowing Paris to “contain the phenomenon, not to bring a lasting response”. People who are desperate to reach the British coast only spend "a few days and sometimes a few hours" in France, pointed out the Prime Minister, as he urged London to do more to deter irregular migration.Responding to yet another UK-offered solution to the Channel migrant crisis, he continued:Instead, Jean Castex emphasised the need for increased intelligence sharing, as he vowed to deploy “an ever-increasing number of reservists to our coastline."Castex added that France was ready to further pursue “operational cooperation" with the UK in a “constructive spirit of mutual trust."A UK government spokesperson was cited as saying:The official response from France came as Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron on 25 November, outlining his five-point plan on how to prevent tragic incidents such as the one that had claimed 27 lives on 25 November.Migrants attempting to reach Britain’s shores died when their inflatable dinghy sank just a few miles off the French port of Calais.The UK and France have been involved in a diplomatic spat over how best to tackle the Channel migrant crisis.Johnson suggested joint patrols to prevent migrant boats from leaving French beaches; using more advanced technology, such as sensors and radar; reciprocal maritime patrols in territorial waters; better intelligence sharing; committing to "immediate work" to achieve a bilateral returns agreement between Paris and London.Johnson’s letter to Macron, sent as a tweet, argued the case for a “returns agreement”, which would be the "single biggest deterrent" to migrants attempting the journey.According to the UK PM, if France were to start taking back all migrants who land on Britain’s shores, this would “significantly reduce – if not stop – the crossings, saving thousands of lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs” involved in people trafficking.The manner in which Johnson’s letter had been sent, with Macron not having received it before Johnson tweeted it, had infuriated Paris, with the French President reportedly branding the UK PM a “clown” with “the attitude of a vulgarian”.An irate France withdrew the UK's invitation to join weekend talks with other European ministers on the migrant issue, with Darmanin saying on French television channel BFMTV:Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel set off on a tour of European capitals as part of a scaled up effort to resolve the migrant issue.On Thursday, she met with Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese in Rome."Both agreed there needs to be rapid discussion on a new Europe-wide initiative for cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime… They also agreed the importance of returns to third countries and readmission agreements between the UK and Europe as an important part of the overall effort to tackle the irregular migration problem," stated the Home Office.The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats has risen almost one hundred-fold over the past three years, according to Home Office data.Almost 26,000 people are believed to have arrived in Britain this year after crossing the Channel in small boats.The UK Nationality and Borders Bill, containing proposed reforms to asylum and immigration laws and currently going through parliament, would make it a criminal offence to help an asylum seeker gain entry to the UK.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/france-blames-uk-for-channel-drownings-for-being-too-attractive-to-migrants-1091092544.html
A handbag fight between 2 israeloamerican colonial buggers. Put them in the octogon.
0
1
calais
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091007795_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5d59a55b86376654cd6ba7db6e47a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, emmanuel macron, france, migrants, calais, uk, jean castex

France Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’

05:42 GMT 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / Louis WitterFrench police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday Nov.24, 2021 when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said. British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region.
French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday Nov.24, 2021 when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said. British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / Louis Witter
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
After the death of 27 migrants trying to reach Britain across the Channel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 25 November published an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron with a set of proposals on how to prevent the dangerous crossings. Among other measures, it suggested joint patrols to prevent boats from leaving the French coast.
France has officially rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal to conduct joint British-French patrols to stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel.
Prime Minister Jean Castex, in a letter to his UK counterpart, suggested the British systems be reformed to offer “legal immigration paths” for asylum seekers.

“We have always agreed to examine and discuss in good faith British proposals for closer cooperation. We have accepted some, we have declined others. We cannot accept, for example, that British police officers or soldiers patrol our coasts. It comes from our sovereignty. I know how sensitive your government is to respecting everyone's sovereignty,” Jean Castex wrote, according to Le Monde.

According to the French PM, over 700 police officers and gendarmes were policing the area around Dunkirk and Calais, allowing Paris to “contain the phenomenon, not to bring a lasting response”.
People who are desperate to reach the British coast only spend "a few days and sometimes a few hours" in France, pointed out the Prime Minister, as he urged London to do more to deter irregular migration.
© AFP 2021 / STRThree migrants who were attempting to cross The English Channel from France to Britain are seen as they drift in an inflatable canoe off the French coast at Calais on August 4, 2018, before being rescued by lifeguards of Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM)
Three migrants who were attempting to cross The English Channel from France to Britain are seen as they drift in an inflatable canoe off the French coast at Calais on August 4, 2018, before being rescued by lifeguards of Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Three migrants who were attempting to cross The English Channel from France to Britain are seen as they drift in an inflatable canoe off the French coast at Calais on August 4, 2018, before being rescued by lifeguards of Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM)
© AFP 2021 / STR
Responding to yet another UK-offered solution to the Channel migrant crisis, he continued:
“Nor can we accept the United Kingdom's practice of push backs at sea, which would endanger the lives of migrants and would not be in accordance with the law of the sea.”
Instead, Jean Castex emphasised the need for increased intelligence sharing, as he vowed to deploy “an ever-increasing number of reservists to our coastline."
Castex added that France was ready to further pursue “operational cooperation" with the UK in a “constructive spirit of mutual trust."
A UK government spokesperson was cited as saying:
“We stand ready to discuss all options in the spirit of our close cooperation and partnership, and as a shared, global challenge it is vital we address illegal migration collectively and urgently.”
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMigrants are brought ashore onboard a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24, 2021
Migrants are brought ashore onboard a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Migrants are brought ashore onboard a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24, 2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
The official response from France came as Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron on 25 November, outlining his five-point plan on how to prevent tragic incidents such as the one that had claimed 27 lives on 25 November.
Migrants attempting to reach Britain’s shores died when their inflatable dinghy sank just a few miles off the French port of Calais.
The UK and France have been involved in a diplomatic spat over how best to tackle the Channel migrant crisis.
Meeting in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
France Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
28 November, 20:56 GMT
Johnson suggested joint patrols to prevent migrant boats from leaving French beaches; using more advanced technology, such as sensors and radar; reciprocal maritime patrols in territorial waters; better intelligence sharing; committing to "immediate work" to achieve a bilateral returns agreement between Paris and London.
Johnson’s letter to Macron, sent as a tweet, argued the case for a “returns agreement”, which would be the "single biggest deterrent" to migrants attempting the journey.
According to the UK PM, if France were to start taking back all migrants who land on Britain’s shores, this would “significantly reduce – if not stop – the crossings, saving thousands of lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs” involved in people trafficking.
The manner in which Johnson’s letter had been sent, with Macron not having received it before Johnson tweeted it, had infuriated Paris, with the French President reportedly branding the UK PM a “clown” with “the attitude of a vulgarian”.
An irate France withdrew the UK's invitation to join weekend talks with other European ministers on the migrant issue, with Darmanin saying on French television channel BFMTV:
"When there are serious diplomatic exchanges... and lives that are at stake... and some minutes later you see that a letter, which no one has ever mentioned before, is published on Twitter from the British Prime Minister to the President of the French Republic before the President of the Republic has received it, it's a bit peculiar."
Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel set off on a tour of European capitals as part of a scaled up effort to resolve the migrant issue.
On Thursday, she met with Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese in Rome.
"Both agreed there needs to be rapid discussion on a new Europe-wide initiative for cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime… They also agreed the importance of returns to third countries and readmission agreements between the UK and Europe as an important part of the overall effort to tackle the irregular migration problem," stated the Home Office.
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats has risen almost one hundred-fold over the past three years, according to Home Office data.
Almost 26,000 people are believed to have arrived in Britain this year after crossing the Channel in small boats.
The UK Nationality and Borders Bill, containing proposed reforms to asylum and immigration laws and currently going through parliament, would make it a criminal offence to help an asylum seeker gain entry to the UK.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
A handbag fight between 2 israeloamerican colonial buggers. Put them in the octogon.
vtvot tak
3 December, 09:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection
04:04 GMT'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
YesterdayUS Congress Passes Spending Bill to Stave Off Government Shutdown, Measure Heads to Biden
YesterdayWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
YesterdayFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country