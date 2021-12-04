https://sputniknews.com/20211204/parents-of-suspected-michigan-shooter-detained-in-detroit-reports-say-1091240137.html

Parents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students in Oxford, Michigan, did not show up for their arraignment Friday afternoon... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been taken into custody in Detroit, about 40 miles from Oxford, where a deadly shooting occurred earlier this week, Fox has reported, citing authorities. The couple was found in a building in the 1100 block of Bellevue in Detroit, and their SUV was parked nearby. The Crumbleys were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after the prosecutor stated they purchased the gun for their son as a Christmas gift.According to the New York Post, both parents accompanied their son to a "face-to-face meeting" with school administrators regarding Ethan's disturbing behaviour mere hours before the tragedy. The teen later opened fire, killing at least four and injuring seven more.The shooter, who will be tried as an adult despite him only being 15 years old, was charged with terrorism, as well as four first-degree murder counts, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 firearm possession counts.

