Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/parents-of-suspected-michigan-shooter-detained-in-detroit-reports-say-1091240137.html
Parents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
Parents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students in Oxford, Michigan, did not show up for their arraignment Friday afternoon... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T07:34+0000
2021-12-04T08:01+0000
us
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091181002_0:299:2864:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_105f4f92a51bc46ed7418ef92d11f583.jpg
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been taken into custody in Detroit, about 40 miles from Oxford, where a deadly shooting occurred earlier this week, Fox has reported, citing authorities. The couple was found in a building in the 1100 block of Bellevue in Detroit, and their SUV was parked nearby. The Crumbleys were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after the prosecutor stated they purchased the gun for their son as a Christmas gift.According to the New York Post, both parents accompanied their son to a "face-to-face meeting" with school administrators regarding Ethan's disturbing behaviour mere hours before the tragedy. The teen later opened fire, killing at least four and injuring seven more.The shooter, who will be tried as an adult despite him only being 15 years old, was charged with terrorism, as well as four first-degree murder counts, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 firearm possession counts.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091181002_254:0:2801:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_bdeebec48eca0d93e391832afcd83ea7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting

Parents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit

07:34 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 08:01 GMT 04.12.2021)
© SCOTT OLSONA police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.
A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© SCOTT OLSON
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students in Oxford, Michigan, did not show up for their arraignment Friday afternoon, which resulted in a state-wide manhunt.
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been taken into custody in Detroit, about 40 miles from Oxford, where a deadly shooting occurred earlier this week, Fox has reported, citing authorities. The couple was found in a building in the 1100 block of Bellevue in Detroit, and their SUV was parked nearby.
The Crumbleys were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after the prosecutor stated they purchased the gun for their son as a Christmas gift.
According to the New York Post, both parents accompanied their son to a "face-to-face meeting" with school administrators regarding Ethan's disturbing behaviour mere hours before the tragedy. The teen later opened fire, killing at least four and injuring seven more.
The shooter, who will be tried as an adult despite him only being 15 years old, was charged with terrorism, as well as four first-degree murder counts, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 firearm possession counts.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:54 GMTCristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
07:40 GMTUK Government Reportedly Considering Criminalising Public Sexual Harassment of Women
07:34 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
07:24 GMTUK Gov't Reportedly Considers Changing Law on Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Against ANL
07:22 GMTFrench Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
07:13 GMTNuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says
06:06 GMTCOVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
06:02 GMT'Johnson's Not Above the Law': Labour Asks Police to Probe Alleged No 10 Parties Amid 2020 Lockdown
05:28 GMT'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
04:01 GMTTwitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports
03:41 GMTWorld Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
03:32 GMTUS Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
03:30 GMTMeet Mehmet: Dr. Oz Vying for US Senate in Pennsylvania After Trump-Endorsed Candidate Drops Out
01:45 GMTIsraeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star
00:41 GMTMillions Remain Long-Term Unemployed Despite Big Decline in November US Jobless Rate
00:30 GMTA Failed Biennial World Cup Could Lead to New Global Tournament
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
YesterdayExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron