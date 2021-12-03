https://sputniknews.com/20211203/hunter-biden-joked-with-therapist-friend-about-joe-bidens-triumph-over-dementia-new-book-claims-1091229698.html

Hunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims

The new book reportedly quotes Hunter Biden as saying that his father can't remember "much these days but since it's all fake news anyway I don't see the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Hunter Biden and his friend and therapist Keith Ablow allegedly joked in text messages they exchanged back in 2019 about Hunter’s father Joe Biden having dementia, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, details about the alleged text messages were revealed in a recently released book titled "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide" by Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.During a text message exchange that supposedly took place several months prior to the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Hunter and Keith were allegedly discussing Democratic candidates when Ablow suggested: “Your dad is the answer.”"You're such an a--hole but that made me laugh out loud," Hunter allegedly replied."Perhaps he can help us remember all we intended to be as a people since he can now remember his address," Ablow allegedly quoted himself saying, with Hunter replying that his father "doesn't need to [know] where he lives" because "that's the only thing the secret service get[s] right at least 75% of the time," the media outlet notes.In another exchange that allegedly occurred a month later, Hunter and Keith spoke about a potential podcast where they would invite “notable people” to "talk about the traumas they have endured in their lives," with Hunter saying: "Dad is our first guest."The media outlet also points out that not long after said alleged text message exchanges took place, Ablow “had his medical license suspended following an investigation into allegations that he took advantage of patients, including engaging in sexual behaviour with them.”Joe Biden, 79, is the 46th President of the United States and is the oldest man in US history to hold that office.During his first year in the office, Biden has been repeatedly mocked by the 45th US President Donald Trump and his supporters over a number of apparent gaffes of his, with some social media users using the word “dementia,” while Trump has been calling Biden “Sleepy Joe” since the 2020 presidential election.On June, 14 GOP lawmakers even signed a letter to Biden asking him to undergo a cognitive test.

