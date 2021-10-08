Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/ohio-pennsylvania-im-from-pennsylvania-biden-delivers-fresh-round-of-gaffes-1089776337.html
'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
In one remark of his, Biden spoke about “Ohio Pennsylvania," while seemingly trying to refer to the President of the State Senate of Illinois, Don Harmon. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T18:51+0000
2021-10-08T18:51+0000
joe biden
us
illinois
speech
gaffe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292327_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_246165caf66a5fe61ba8dde10a82d279.jpg
US President Joe Biden has left a number of social media users amused and/or scratching their heads following remarks he made during his recent visit to the state of Illinois.During a speech he delivered at Elk Grove Village, Biden said: "Mr. Mayor, thanks for the passport into town. I tell you, every time I come to the Greater Chicago Area, there's somebody I want to steal and bring back to Washington.”This remark of his elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as while some argued that he was referring to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, thus misgendering her, others insisted that he was actually referring to Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson.The president, however, later went on to deliver this line as he was apparently trying to refer to Don Harmon, President of the State Senate of Illinois: "And the Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm from Pennsylvania, the Illinois President Don Harmon."And in yet another remark of his, Biden first proceeded to say that he was “on the television”, before correcting himself and explaining that he was actually on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward.
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089292327_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a8ade52441c227afb9cbef030238fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, illinois, speech, gaffe

'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes

18:51 GMT 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
In one remark of his, Biden spoke about “Ohio Pennsylvania," while seemingly trying to refer to the President of the State Senate of Illinois, Don Harmon.
US President Joe Biden has left a number of social media users amused and/or scratching their heads following remarks he made during his recent visit to the state of Illinois.
During a speech he delivered at Elk Grove Village, Biden said: "Mr. Mayor, thanks for the passport into town. I tell you, every time I come to the Greater Chicago Area, there's somebody I want to steal and bring back to Washington.”
This remark of his elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as while some argued that he was referring to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, thus misgendering her, others insisted that he was actually referring to Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson.
The president, however, later went on to deliver this line as he was apparently trying to refer to Don Harmon, President of the State Senate of Illinois: "And the Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm from Pennsylvania, the Illinois President Don Harmon."
And in yet another remark of his, Biden first proceeded to say that he was “on the television”, before correcting himself and explaining that he was actually on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward.
013000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:14 GMT‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
19:14 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
19:03 GMTWestern Europe May Not Weather the Winter Without Russian Gas
18:58 GMTUS Beefs Up Illegal Syria Presence With More Arms, Supplies as Biden Renews Executive Order
18:51 GMT'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
18:47 GMTWhat Does USS Connecticut's Mysterious Collision Say About Pentagon's Strategy in South China Sea?
18:34 GMTGlobal Corporate Tax Rate Deal Agreed On by Over a Hundred Countries
18:08 GMTRussian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
17:37 GMTUS Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech
17:08 GMTBuild Back Bankrupt? Dems Wrangle Over $3.5 Trln Spending Bill Despite Debt Limit Close Call
16:29 GMTMoscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
16:26 GMTCruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
16:06 GMT'Why Are You Silent': Congress Parliamentarian Questions PM Modi Over 'Horror' in Uttar Pradesh
15:55 GMTIndia's Top Court Raps BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Govt for Delayed Action Over Lakhimpur Violence
15:41 GMTAustralian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions
15:30 GMTRussian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to Foreign Media Agents Registry
15:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Compensate US Personnel Affected by 'Havana Syndrome'
15:21 GMTOffer You Can’t Refuse? Hunter Biden Reportedly Asked Mobster’s Nephew to Help Uncle With China Deal
15:10 GMTRussia Prepares Counter-Demarche at OPCW Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry
14:55 GMTChilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case