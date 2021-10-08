'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
In one remark of his, Biden spoke about “Ohio Pennsylvania," while seemingly trying to refer to the President of the State Senate of Illinois, Don Harmon.
US President Joe Biden has left a number of social media users amused and/or scratching their heads following remarks he made during his recent visit to the state of Illinois.
During a speech he delivered at Elk Grove Village, Biden said: "Mr. Mayor, thanks for the passport into town. I tell you, every time I come to the Greater Chicago Area, there's somebody I want to steal and bring back to Washington.”
This remark of his elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as while some argued that he was referring to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, thus misgendering her, others insisted that he was actually referring to Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson.
Elk Grove Village, IL =/= Chicago, IL— Sean McInerney (@seanmci) October 7, 2021
He was talking to the mayor of elk Grove try again— Lucas Michael Payne (@Lucas_Payne) October 7, 2021
The president, however, later went on to deliver this line as he was apparently trying to refer to Don Harmon, President of the State Senate of Illinois: "And the Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm from Pennsylvania, the Illinois President Don Harmon."
October 7, 2021
And in yet another remark of his, Biden first proceeded to say that he was “on the television”, before correcting himself and explaining that he was actually on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward.
"..on the...Teletubby...on the teleprompter...uh..uh..on the telegraph."— Kj (@kevinjrr) October 7, 2021