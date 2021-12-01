Protesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports

President Joe Biden was booed by an unwelcoming crowd in Minnesota on Tuesday while he was visiting the state to campaign for his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Plan, according to the New York Post.As the presidential motorcade was passing, protesters held up rude placards and flags, with some of them saying “FJB,” "You Suck,” “High Gas – C’mon man,” “Trump still president” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”The reporter also said he saw “a real middle finger attached to a somewhat rough looking middle-aged man with a beard was upraised as the motorcade passed.” Most of the protesters expressed their discontent with mandatory vaccinations and the broad social spending plan.A recent poll by HarrisX showed that Biden's overall job approval rating has increased by two percent from 42 to 44 percent, with nearly half of the respondents having a negative view of his handling of the economy.
The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden have dropped significantly as the county is going through a rather challenging period, marked by record-breaking inflation, supply disruptions, an immigration crisis, controversial legislation and vaccine mandates.
