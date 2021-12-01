Registration was successful!
Protesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let's Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
Protesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
Protesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You Suck' And 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners
President Joe Biden was booed by an unwelcoming crowd in Minnesota on Tuesday while he was visiting the state to campaign for his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Plan, according to the New York Post.As the presidential motorcade was passing, protesters held up rude placards and flags, with some of them saying “FJB,” "You Suck,” “High Gas – C’mon man,” “Trump still president” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”The reporter also said he saw “a real middle finger attached to a somewhat rough looking middle-aged man with a beard was upraised as the motorcade passed.” Most of the protesters expressed their discontent with mandatory vaccinations and the broad social spending plan.A recent poll by HarrisX showed that Biden's overall job approval rating has increased by two percent from 42 to 44 percent, with nearly half of the respondents having a negative view of his handling of the economy.
Suck Joe Biden....joe likes to say when with young girls.
joe biden, minnesota, us, protesters

Protesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports

03:51 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices" during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and lowering prices during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Alexandra Kashirina
The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden have dropped significantly as the county is going through a rather challenging period, marked by record-breaking inflation, supply disruptions, an immigration crisis, controversial legislation and vaccine mandates.
President Joe Biden was booed by an unwelcoming crowd in Minnesota on Tuesday while he was visiting the state to campaign for his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Plan, according to the New York Post.
As the presidential motorcade was passing, protesters held up rude placards and flags, with some of them saying “FJB,” "You Suck,” “High Gas – C’mon man,” “Trump still president” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”
“A less coded version just outright said ‘F–k you Biden’ with the U in the F word cleverly drawn to look like a middle finger,” said Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman.
The reporter also said he saw “a real middle finger attached to a somewhat rough looking middle-aged man with a beard was upraised as the motorcade passed.” Most of the protesters expressed their discontent with mandatory vaccinations and the broad social spending plan.
A recent poll by HarrisX showed that Biden's overall job approval rating has increased by two percent from 42 to 44 percent, with nearly half of the respondents having a negative view of his handling of the economy.
Popular comments
Suck Joe Biden....joe likes to say when with young girls.
