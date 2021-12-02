Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Oxford High Shooting Suspect & His Parents Had Meeting With School Admin Hours Before Attack - Media
Oxford High Shooting Suspect & His Parents Had Meeting With School Admin Hours Before Attack - Media
An Oakland County sheriff also reportedly said there there’s no indication of the shooting suspect having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year old suspected perpetrator of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, was brought to the school with his parents for a “face-to-face meeting” with administrators mere hours before the shooting, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that the meeting was apparently related to Crumbley’s behaviour in the classroom.The sheriff also noted there’s no indication of Crumbley having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from school before, and that school officials said there was no record of Crumbley ever being bullied.The newspaper points out, however, that attorney Nadine Hatten told Judge Nancy Karniak during Crumbley’s arraignment on Wednesday that she had represented him “on a juvenile matter,” though she apparently did not offer further details.The shooting at Oxford High School took place on Tuesday, 1 December, and resulted in the death of four students after the suspect, also a student there, allegedly opened fire with a 9mm handgun.The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has since been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony; he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and terrorism.
12:02 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / SETH HERALDA memorial is seen at Oxford High school, a day after a shooting that left four dead and eight injured, in Oxford, Michigan. December 1, 2021.
Andrei Dergalin
An Oakland County sheriff also reportedly said there there’s no indication of the shooting suspect having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from school before.
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year old suspected perpetrator of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, was brought to the school with his parents for a “face-to-face meeting” with administrators mere hours before the shooting, New York Post reports.
According to the newspaper, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that the meeting was apparently related to Crumbley’s behaviour in the classroom.
"We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behaviours in the classroom that they felt was concerning," Bouchard said during press briefing. "In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting of course is part of the investigation."
The sheriff also noted there’s no indication of Crumbley having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from school before, and that school officials said there was no record of Crumbley ever being bullied.
The newspaper points out, however, that attorney Nadine Hatten told Judge Nancy Karniak during Crumbley’s arraignment on Wednesday that she had represented him “on a juvenile matter,” though she apparently did not offer further details.
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
Yesterday, 03:12 GMT
The shooting at Oxford High School took place on Tuesday, 1 December, and resulted in the death of four students after the suspect, also a student there, allegedly opened fire with a 9mm handgun.
The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has since been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony; he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and terrorism.
