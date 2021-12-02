https://sputniknews.com/20211202/oxford-high-shooting-suspect--his-parents-had-meeting-with-school-admin-hours-before-attack---media-1091197142.html
Oxford High Shooting Suspect & His Parents Had Meeting With School Admin Hours Before Attack - Media
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year old suspected perpetrator of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, was brought to the school with his parents for a “face-to-face meeting” with administrators mere hours before the shooting, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that the meeting was apparently related to Crumbley’s behaviour in the classroom.The sheriff also noted there’s no indication of Crumbley having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from school before, and that school officials said there was no record of Crumbley ever being bullied.The newspaper points out, however, that attorney Nadine Hatten told Judge Nancy Karniak during Crumbley’s arraignment on Wednesday that she had represented him “on a juvenile matter,” though she apparently did not offer further details.The shooting at Oxford High School took place on Tuesday, 1 December, and resulted in the death of four students after the suspect, also a student there, allegedly opened fire with a 9mm handgun.The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has since been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony; he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and terrorism.
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year old suspected perpetrator of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, was brought to the school with his parents for a “face-to-face meeting” with administrators mere hours before the shooting, New York Post reports.
According to the newspaper, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that the meeting was apparently related to Crumbley’s behaviour in the classroom.
"We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behaviours in the classroom that they felt was concerning," Bouchard said during press briefing. "In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting of course is part of the investigation."
The sheriff also noted there’s no indication of Crumbley having prior disciplinary issues or being expelled from school before, and that school officials said there was no record of Crumbley ever being bullied.
The newspaper points out, however, that attorney Nadine Hatten told Judge Nancy Karniak during Crumbley’s arraignment on Wednesday that she had represented him “on a juvenile matter,” though she apparently did not offer further details.
The shooting at Oxford High School took place on Tuesday, 1 December, and resulted in the death of four students after the suspect, also a student there, allegedly opened fire with a 9mm handgun.
The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has since been charged
with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony; he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and terrorism.