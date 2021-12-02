https://sputniknews.com/20211202/lavrov-us-medium-range-missiles-may-soon-be-deployed-in-europe-1091197526.html

Lavrov: US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe

Lavrov: US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe

"The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, NATO is refusing to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and prevent dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the military infrastructure of the alliance is being brought closer to the Russian borders. A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning," Lavrov said at a meeting of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council.Lavrov added that Moscow will insist on the development of agreements that will exclude NATO's advance to the east.He added that Moscow categorically rejects the transformation of Russia-bordering countries into a military foothold. Russia is ready to restore a dialogue with the United States on Ukraine and is interested in uniting efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov went on to say.Lavrov added that he expects explanations about a statement alleging Russia has not been fulfilling the Minsk agreements."It will be very interesting for me to hear Tony's explanations of the statements that he made just at the plenary session, naming the points of the Minsk agreements that Russia must comply with. I look forward to clarifications and I hope this will help me navigate what approaches the United States will follow in the settlement in Ukraine," the foreign minister said.Mr Lavrov also touched upon the issue of the functioning of Russian and US embassies."The problems faced by Russian diplomats in the United States, and in response, we were forced to strive to create similar comparable conditions for American diplomats in our country … I believe that this is one of those topics that can be resolved very quickly and send a signal that we can still come to an agreement," Russia's top diplomat said.

