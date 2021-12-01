https://sputniknews.com/20211201/ukraine-pulling-armed-forces-to-conflict-zone-in-donbass-moscow-warns-1091164444.html

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass were a matter of concern. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is pulling its armed forces into the conflict zone in Donbass and that half of the troops are already there.

