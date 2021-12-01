Registration was successful!
Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:39 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 01.12.2021)
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass were a matter of concern.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is pulling its armed forces into the conflict zone in Donbass and that half of the troops are already there.