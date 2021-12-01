Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/ukraine-pulling-armed-forces-to-conflict-zone-in-donbass-moscow-warns-1091164444.html
Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass were a matter of concern. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T07:39+0000
2021-12-01T07:45+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is pulling its armed forces into the conflict zone in Donbass and that half of the troops are already there.
Fools!
1
Welcome to December.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Ukraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns

07:39 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 01.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass were a matter of concern.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is pulling its armed forces into the conflict zone in Donbass and that half of the troops are already there.
021100
Discuss
Popular comments
Fools!
Charlie McD
1 December, 10:40 GMT1
100000
Welcome to December.
Eochaidh_OghaChruithne
1 December, 10:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems
03:12 GMTChilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report