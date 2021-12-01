Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/us-embassy-staff-deployed-in-moscow-for-over-3-years-must-leave-russia-by-31-jan-2022-mfa-says-1091165593.html
Russian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
Russian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
Moscow previously vowed to respond to Washington's plans to expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families in the coming weeks. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T08:38+0000
2021-12-01T09:10+0000
world
russia
us
diplomats
us embassy
us diplomats
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091166403_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a72968787f456c2728c581588e619911.jpg
US Embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years must leave Russia by 31 January 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.If Washington fails to compromise on the issue of Russian diplomats, another group of US diplomats will have to leave Russia by 1 July, the ministry warned.Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stressed that Washington still has time to stop the ouster of American diplomats from Russia. He warned that the move comes as a mirror response to the US expulsion of Russian diplomats from Washington. The announcement comes a day after Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington was de facto expelling Russian diplomats. The ambassador added that in December 2020, the US State Department unilaterally set a three-year limit on long-term assignments for employees of the Embassy in Washington and Russian consulates general in New York and Houston.“Regarding other diplomatic missions, there is a five-year period of stay in the US. The statement that the departure of 55 Russian diplomats cannot be regarded as expulsion does not stand up to criticism either. It was clearly indicated to us that in case of refusal to comply with this requirement, the Russians would be deprived of immunity and other diplomatic privileges. So, the talk is actually about expulsion," the ambassador stressed.Antonov called on Washington to return to international obligations regarding diplomatic property and the normal practice of the operation of diplomatic missions. "Our proposals remain on the negotiating table," he said.Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that every Russian diplomat in the United States faces the risk of expulsion, stressing that the overall situation is unpredictable.Although Russian diplomats working at the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York experience fewer difficulties than their colleagues in Washington, they still face issues caused by restrictions imposed by the US government that obstruct the working process, Polyanskiy said."The status [of the diplomatic mission to] the United Nations helps us a lot but… we still face very problematic and nervous situations when we want to bring somebody here to the United Nations, which should be done automatically as part of US obligations as the host country," he added.On Monday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter claimed the order for 27 Russian diplomats to leave the United States by late January is not an expulsion, as Moscow can assign other diplomatic members instead of those departing ones. Porter called it a measure to ensure "greater parity."
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/washington-must-stop-moscow-vows-to-respond-to-upcoming-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-from-us-1091110547.html
It's only fair 👍
1
The zios/nazis want cold war again. Gotta get the UN out israeloamerica, though, and into a country not controlled by israeli nazis.
0
2
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091166403_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f07b7f95db503fadc7eaeebe7a0fd8dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, us, diplomats, us embassy, us diplomats, diplomatic expulsions

Russian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan

08:38 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 01.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexey KudenkoThe national flag of the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow
The national flag of the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
Subscribe
Moscow previously vowed to respond to Washington's plans to expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families in the coming weeks.
US Embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years must leave Russia by 31 January 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
If Washington fails to compromise on the issue of Russian diplomats, another group of US diplomats will have to leave Russia by 1 July, the ministry warned.
Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stressed that Washington still has time to stop the ouster of American diplomats from Russia. He warned that the move comes as a mirror response to the US expulsion of Russian diplomats from Washington.
The announcement comes a day after Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington was de facto expelling Russian diplomats.
"The American side is trying to mislead the local and world public, deliberately distorting facts. We are credited with something that has nothing to do with reality. The situation is exactly the opposite," Antonov said.
The ambassador added that in December 2020, the US State Department unilaterally set a three-year limit on long-term assignments for employees of the Embassy in Washington and Russian consulates general in New York and Houston.
“Regarding other diplomatic missions, there is a five-year period of stay in the US. The statement that the departure of 55 Russian diplomats cannot be regarded as expulsion does not stand up to criticism either. It was clearly indicated to us that in case of refusal to comply with this requirement, the Russians would be deprived of immunity and other diplomatic privileges. So, the talk is actually about expulsion," the ambassador stressed.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
29 November, 12:55 GMT
Antonov called on Washington to return to international obligations regarding diplomatic property and the normal practice of the operation of diplomatic missions.
"Our proposals remain on the negotiating table," he said.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that every Russian diplomat in the United States faces the risk of expulsion, stressing that the overall situation is unpredictable.
"Nobody is safe, including myself, because you never know what will come to the minds of our American friends," he said, adding that the complexity of the situation prevents Russia and the United States from achieving a "renaissance" in their bilateral relations.
Although Russian diplomats working at the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York experience fewer difficulties than their colleagues in Washington, they still face issues caused by restrictions imposed by the US government that obstruct the working process, Polyanskiy said.
"The status [of the diplomatic mission to] the United Nations helps us a lot but… we still face very problematic and nervous situations when we want to bring somebody here to the United Nations, which should be done automatically as part of US obligations as the host country," he added.
On Monday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter claimed the order for 27 Russian diplomats to leave the United States by late January is not an expulsion, as Moscow can assign other diplomatic members instead of those departing ones. Porter called it a measure to ensure "greater parity."
900001
Discuss
Popular comments
It's only fair 👍
Charlie McD
1 December, 11:39 GMT1
000000
The zios/nazis want cold war again. Gotta get the UN out israeloamerica, though, and into a country not controlled by israeli nazis.
vtvot tak
1 December, 11:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:59 GMTScientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant
08:38 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry: US Embassy Staff Deployed in Moscow for Over 3 Years Must Leave by 31 Jan
08:34 GMTJapan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Jet Near Residential Areas
08:26 GMTPriyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule
07:39 GMTUkraine Pulling Armed Forces to Conflict Zone in Donbass, Moscow Warns
07:30 GMTDonald Trump Slams Meghan Markle as 'Disrespectful' to Queen, Says Prince Harry Was 'Used Horribly'
07:20 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Germany Reports Four Fully Vaccinated People Infected With Omicron Variant
06:51 GMTLawyer for Epstein 'Sex Slave' Claims Prince Andrew's 'Car-Crash' Interview is Evidence of His Guilt
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in the Event of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems