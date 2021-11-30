'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTA portrait of former first lady Grace Coolidge overlooks a table set with the Obama china and Christmas decorations in the China Room ahead of holiday receptions by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Washington
A few days after Thanksgiving, US First Lady Jill Biden revealed how the White House has prepared to celebrate Christmas and New Year's, which will be the first for Bidens during the presidential term.
According to People, the first lady and over 1,000 volunteers have worked on decorating a total of 41 Christmas trees that were installed in the presidential residence. The interior was also filled with 25 festive wreaths, 1,800 meters of ribbon, more than 300 candles, 10,000 other decorations and 78,759 lights, according to the outlet.
However, her sense of holiday style apparently doesn't coincide with that of a number of social media users. Many have suggested that the decorations are not colorful enough, with some of the trees looking outright "ugly."
Where's the color? Looks like a giant tree with night lights all over it.— Chris Tucker (@wormrod91) November 29, 2021
Ugly pagan Christmas tree btw— Daniel Jordan (@DanielJ10756440) November 29, 2021
Did she teach kindergarten? This looks like a kindergarten project.— Val Mellor (@McLandomom) November 29, 2021
The majority, nevertheless, appreciated the decor, saying it is better than some of the previous Christmas decorations put up by former First Lady Melania Trump.
Beautiful Christmas tree ..unlike this whatever it was pic.twitter.com/kCd5G8heot— Maria🌷Chiky 🌊🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@MariaNMerkd) November 29, 2021
Oh quit it, its festive! We shouldn't politicize Christmas decorations.— shaygauge (@kubuszki) November 29, 2021
Others noted that not all of Melania’s decorations were bad, saying some were much better than the current White House.
Melania always oversaw beautiful Christmas decorations at the White House. It may not have been her favorite task but they were tasteful & lovely.Critics went out of their way to slam her. This us tasteless crap the $1 store wouldn’t put up. Fake presents/commercial ugly @FLOTUS https://t.co/FTUjMcfvfS— hybiscus33 (@hybiscus33) November 29, 2021