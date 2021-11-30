https://sputniknews.com/20211130/ugly-netizens-seem-unimpressed-by-white-house-christmas-decorations-1091126242.html

'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations

'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations

Twitter Is Critical For Chrismas Decoration In White House

2021-11-30T01:40+0000

2021-11-30T01:40+0000

2021-11-30T01:40+0000

christmas tree

white house

jill biden

viral

christmas decoration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091126212_0:442:2658:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_fcae2ff1df32acf06655927bb8b8faad.jpg

According to People, the first lady and over 1,000 volunteers have worked on decorating a total of 41 Christmas trees that were installed in the presidential residence. The interior was also filled with 25 festive wreaths, 1,800 meters of ribbon, more than 300 candles, 10,000 other decorations and 78,759 lights, according to the outlet.However, her sense of holiday style apparently doesn't coincide with that of a number of social media users. Many have suggested that the decorations are not colorful enough, with some of the trees looking outright "ugly."The majority, nevertheless, appreciated the decor, saying it is better than some of the previous Christmas decorations put up by former First Lady Melania Trump.Others noted that not all of Melania’s decorations were bad, saying some were much better than the current White House.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

christmas tree, white house, jill biden, viral, christmas decoration