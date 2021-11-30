Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/ugly-netizens-seem-unimpressed-by-white-house-christmas-decorations-1091126242.html
'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations
'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations
Twitter Is Critical For Chrismas Decoration In White House
2021-11-30T01:40+0000
2021-11-30T01:40+0000
christmas tree
white house
jill biden
viral
christmas decoration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091126212_0:442:2658:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_fcae2ff1df32acf06655927bb8b8faad.jpg
According to People, the first lady and over 1,000 volunteers have worked on decorating a total of 41 Christmas trees that were installed in the presidential residence. The interior was also filled with 25 festive wreaths, 1,800 meters of ribbon, more than 300 candles, 10,000 other decorations and 78,759 lights, according to the outlet.However, her sense of holiday style apparently doesn't coincide with that of a number of social media users. Many have suggested that the decorations are not colorful enough, with some of the trees looking outright "ugly."The majority, nevertheless, appreciated the decor, saying it is better than some of the previous Christmas decorations put up by former First Lady Melania Trump.Others noted that not all of Melania’s decorations were bad, saying some were much better than the current White House.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091126212_0:54:2658:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_703061b803cbe2fabc51d7127cd555f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
christmas tree, white house, jill biden, viral, christmas decoration

'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations

01:40 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTA portrait of former first lady Grace Coolidge overlooks a table set with the Obama china and Christmas decorations in the China Room ahead of holiday receptions by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Washington
A portrait of former first lady Grace Coolidge overlooks a table set with the Obama china and Christmas decorations in the China Room ahead of holiday receptions by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
A few days after Thanksgiving, US First Lady Jill Biden revealed how the White House has prepared to celebrate Christmas and New Year's, which will be the first for Bidens during the presidential term.
According to People, the first lady and over 1,000 volunteers have worked on decorating a total of 41 Christmas trees that were installed in the presidential residence. The interior was also filled with 25 festive wreaths, 1,800 meters of ribbon, more than 300 candles, 10,000 other decorations and 78,759 lights, according to the outlet.
However, her sense of holiday style apparently doesn't coincide with that of a number of social media users. Many have suggested that the decorations are not colorful enough, with some of the trees looking outright "ugly."
The majority, nevertheless, appreciated the decor, saying it is better than some of the previous Christmas decorations put up by former First Lady Melania Trump.
Others noted that not all of Melania’s decorations were bad, saying some were much better than the current White House.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:01 GMTUS Senate Fails to Advance Defense Budget Bill, Lawmakers Mull Adding Anti-Russia Measures
01:40 GMT'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations
01:14 GMTDisney+ Streams 'The Simpsons' in Hong Kong, But Leaves Out Tiananmen Square Episode - Reports
01:02 GMTFederal Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate For Medical Staff in 10 States
00:51 GMT‘We Will Not Go Away’: Twitter Suspends Ethiopian, Eritrean Accounts After Global #NoMore Protests
YesterdayCommerce Sec. Urges House to Pass Act Supporting Manufacture of Semiconductors in US - Report
YesterdayRobbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
YesterdayVideos: Two Killed in Niger by French Army Convoy in Latest Protest Against Paris’ Forever War
YesterdayCDC 'Strengthening Recommendation' on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Adults
YesterdayPentagon Global Posture Review Strengthens Deterrence Against Russia, China
YesterdayOver 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
YesterdayFed's Powell Warns Omicron Poses Greater Risks to US Economy, Increases Uncertainty for Inflation
YesterdayPentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
YesterdayGOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
YesterdayDisgraced Cuomo Continues to Receive State Pension Even Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe - Report
YesterdayLionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
YesterdayNATO Chief Says Bloc Seeing Biggest Expansion of Defense System Since Cold War
YesterdayIns and Outs of Labour Leader Starmer's Front Bench Shake-Up
YesterdayProcess of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy, Russian Envoy Says
YesterdaySeven UN Staffers in Unexplained Detention as Ethiopia Arrests UNICEF Employee