Biden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000
Biden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000
Biden's First Christmas Tree Reportedly Costs $139,000
2021-11-27T21:12+0000
2021-11-27T21:12+0000
The first National Christmas Tree Lighting of President Biden's term is expected to cost the budget more than $100,000, the TMZ reported on Saturday, citing federal documents.According to the news outlet, the US National Park Service allocated $139,000 to a company from Ohio to transport and plant the Christmas tree, which will be installed near the White House.Apart from that, the National Park Service will spend $171,000 on "event support" for the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities. The documents were signed in September 2021.Last year, the Christmas tree cost more than $160,000 dollars.On Monday, the first lady is expected to reveal the theme and decor for the White House holiday trimmings.
us, white house, viral, christmas tree

Biden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000

21:12 GMT 27.11.2021
The 84-foot white fir Christmas tree is lifted from the flatbed of a truck upon its arrival from California at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021
The 84-foot white fir Christmas tree is lifted from the flatbed of a truck upon its arrival from California at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Alexandra Kashirina
Earlier this week, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden received the Christmas tree that traditionally arrives at the White House on a green cart with Christmas wreaths.
The first National Christmas Tree Lighting of President Biden's term is expected to cost the budget more than $100,000, the TMZ reported on Saturday, citing federal documents.
According to the news outlet, the US National Park Service allocated $139,000 to a company from Ohio to transport and plant the Christmas tree, which will be installed near the White House.
Apart from that, the National Park Service will spend $171,000 on "event support" for the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities. The documents were signed in September 2021.
Last year, the Christmas tree cost more than $160,000 dollars.
On Monday, the first lady is expected to reveal the theme and decor for the White House holiday trimmings.
