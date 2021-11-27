Biden's First Christmas Tree Will Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $139,000

The first National Christmas Tree Lighting of President Biden's term is expected to cost the budget more than $100,000, the TMZ reported on Saturday, citing federal documents.According to the news outlet, the US National Park Service allocated $139,000 to a company from Ohio to transport and plant the Christmas tree, which will be installed near the White House.Apart from that, the National Park Service will spend $171,000 on "event support" for the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities. The documents were signed in September 2021.Last year, the Christmas tree cost more than $160,000 dollars.On Monday, the first lady is expected to reveal the theme and decor for the White House holiday trimmings.