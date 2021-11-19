https://sputniknews.com/20211119/grinch-not-happy-florida-man-facing-up-to-1000-fine-for-setting-up-christmas-lights-too-early-1090870876.html

Grinch Not Happy: Florida Man Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Too Early

Florida resident Michael Moffa received a $1,000 fine notification from his homeowner's association for decorating his house for Christmas too early, WFLA reported on Friday.According to the letter, the man violated his HOA agreement by installing Christmas lights, which is not allowed until Thanksgiving Day - that is the last Thursday in November. Moffa even hired a company, as he couldn’t climb up on the roof of his house in Westchase, but all was in vain. Now, every day that goes by adds another $100 fine, unless the lights are removed.Moffa proposed turning the lights off until Thanksgiving to settle the dispute and not pay the fine, but the association didn't agree. “So, we gotta take our lights down, which we are not going to do,” he said.

