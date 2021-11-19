Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House
Grinch Not Happy: Florida Man Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Too Early
Grinch Not Happy: Florida Man Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Too Early
Florida Resident Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Just After Halloween
Florida resident Michael Moffa received a $1,000 fine notification from his homeowner's association for decorating his house for Christmas too early, WFLA reported on Friday.According to the letter, the man violated his HOA agreement by installing Christmas lights, which is not allowed until Thanksgiving Day - that is the last Thursday in November. Moffa even hired a company, as he couldn’t climb up on the roof of his house in Westchase, but all was in vain. Now, every day that goes by adds another $100 fine, unless the lights are removed.Moffa proposed turning the lights off until Thanksgiving to settle the dispute and not pay the fine, but the association didn't agree. “So, we gotta take our lights down, which we are not going to do,” he said.
us, florida, christmas, halloween, viral

Grinch Not Happy: Florida Man Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Too Early

21:51 GMT 19.11.2021
Christmas decoration
Christmas decoration - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© Photo : Public Domain
Alexandra Kashirina
Who would have thought that a desire to bring Christmas closer and spread a little of holiday spirit could end up being a punishable offense? Well, it turns out not everyone is in the mood yet for the winter holidays in the Sunshine State.
Florida resident Michael Moffa received a $1,000 fine notification from his homeowner's association for decorating his house for Christmas too early, WFLA reported on Friday.
According to the letter, the man violated his HOA agreement by installing Christmas lights, which is not allowed until Thanksgiving Day - that is the last Thursday in November.

“With the holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids wanted something that’s a little bit more bright to look at,” he explained.

Moffa even hired a company, as he couldn’t climb up on the roof of his house in Westchase, but all was in vain. Now, every day that goes by adds another $100 fine, unless the lights are removed.
“Right before Christmas, Merry Christmas to us,” he pointed out. “I mean, who could [be] a Grinch to send this out?”
Moffa proposed turning the lights off until Thanksgiving to settle the dispute and not pay the fine, but the association didn't agree. “So, we gotta take our lights down, which we are not going to do,” he said.
