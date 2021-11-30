https://sputniknews.com/20211130/twitter-bans-unconsented-sharing-of-photos-videos-1091153559.html

Twitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will stop immediately the sharing of photos, videos and personal media of any of its users by another...

Privacy has become a hot-button issue in social media use with applications such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snap coming under pressure to rein in unconsented use of personal images and information of its account holders.Twitter noted that its privacy policy already prohibited sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs, and that the latest measure will allow it to be more proactive in protecting its users.The enhanced privacy action comes on the heels of Twitter’s announcement on Monday that its co-founder and long-time chief executive Jack Dorsey was stepping down to hand over reins of the company to technology head Parag Agrawal.

