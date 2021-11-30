Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/twitter-bans-unconsented-sharing-of-photos-videos-1091153559.html
Twitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
Twitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will stop immediately the sharing of photos, videos and personal media of any of its users by another... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T20:00+0000
2021-11-30T20:00+0000
us
privacy
twitter
social media
jack dorsey
images
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_0:98:3295:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_a595b4e3e88822c90bb4fe01a4745f1b.jpg
Privacy has become a hot-button issue in social media use with applications such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snap coming under pressure to rein in unconsented use of personal images and information of its account holders.Twitter noted that its privacy policy already prohibited sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs, and that the latest measure will allow it to be more proactive in protecting its users.The enhanced privacy action comes on the heels of Twitter’s announcement on Monday that its co-founder and long-time chief executive Jack Dorsey was stepping down to hand over reins of the company to technology head Parag Agrawal.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c88fed924aaa6c313fc626d4404db908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, privacy, twitter, social media, jack dorsey, images

Twitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos

20:00 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper PempelPeople holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will stop immediately the sharing of photos, videos and personal media of any of its users by another without the permission of the person depicted.
Privacy has become a hot-button issue in social media use with applications such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snap coming under pressure to rein in unconsented use of personal images and information of its account holders.
"While our existing policies and Twitter Rules cover explicit instances of abusive behavior, this update will allow us to take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted," the microblogging service said in a blog post. "This is a part of our ongoing work to align our safety policies with human rights standards, and it will be enforced globally starting today."
Twitter noted that its privacy policy already prohibited sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs, and that the latest measure will allow it to be more proactive in protecting its users.
"When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it," it said.
The enhanced privacy action comes on the heels of Twitter’s announcement on Monday that its co-founder and long-time chief executive Jack Dorsey was stepping down to hand over reins of the company to technology head Parag Agrawal.
310000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
20:39 GMTQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
20:34 GMTKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
20:00 GMTTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
19:52 GMTUS Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible
19:31 GMTMyanmar's Prosecution to Bring New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi - Reports
19:25 GMTWife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
19:21 GMTThree Students Killed in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect, 15, in Custody
19:12 GMTClinton, Trump, Prince Andrew: 'Lolita Express' Pilot Drops Names on Second Day of Maxwell Trial
19:11 GMTAstronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
19:03 GMTTories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
18:57 GMTTiny 'Organic Robots' Made by US Scientists Can Reproduce – Report
18:41 GMTSweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says
18:22 GMTPrince Charles Dozes Off During Ceremony to Mark Barbados Becoming Republic – Video
18:22 GMT'Let's Go Brandon' Website Address Spotted in 'NFW Emergency Warning' on Fox News
18:07 GMTFox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'
18:07 GMT'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar
17:52 GMTTrial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
17:06 GMTBiden and His Aides Reportedly Prepare For Virtual Summit With Putin in December
17:04 GMTFormer Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Reaches Cooperation Deal With Congress' January 6 Committee