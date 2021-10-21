Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/clash-of-the-tech-titans-twitter-ceo-sees-facebook-metaverse-as-dystopian-corporate-dictatorship-1090105680.html
Clash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
Clash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
Facebook Inc., the tech giant whose social media flagship service has nearly three billion global monthly users, is reportedly planning to rebrand to focus on... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T14:50+0000
2021-10-21T14:50+0000
twitter
facebook
jack dorsey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105541_0:0:1500:844_1920x0_80_0_0_89da86a197033fe73b899cb657746c23.jpg
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has endorsed a tweet attacking Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ concept and calling it a potential route to dystopia.In a tweet Thursday, Israeli-based blockchain researcher, developer and consultant Udi Wertheimer suggested that Facebook’s “insistence on launching a cryptocurrency + becoming a ‘metaverse’ means one thing” – that Mark Zuckerberg has “had enough of running a company” and “wants to run a country.”“What if Neal was right?” Wertheimer asked.The Twitter CEO did not elaborate on his conclusions.Facebook first revealed that it was working on a social virtual reality world in 2019, and began formally using the term ‘metaverse’ this summer.This week, the social media giant announced plans to create thousands of new positions across European Union countries to build its metaverse over the coming years, suggesting that at the heart of the metaverse concept is making “interacting online…become much closer to the experience of interacting in person.”Facebook promises that no one company will own the metaverse, and that it will remain ‘open and interoperable.’ The company estimates that it will take between 10 and 15 years to get fully up and running.On Tuesday, a source told The Verge that Facebook Inc. will be changing its name next week to reflect on its focus on “building the metaverse.” An announcement on the matter is formally expected to be made by Zuckerberg at the company’s annual Connect conference on 28 October. The rebrand is expected to result in the creation of a parent company that oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms in Facebook Inc’s online empire. Google carried out a similar rebranding in 2015, when Alphabet, Inc. was formed to oversee the search engine giant, YouTube, and other divisions.Dorsey’s followers were divided about what to make of his apparent endorsement of Wertheimer’s criticisms of the metaverse, with a few expressing support, but many others pointing out that Twitter has its own problems when it comes to free speech.“Is Twitter better? Shadowbans and algorithms make this a dystopia too. It’s not a place for progress of the human species,” one user suggested.Others appeared to cautiously endorse the metaverse concept, so long is that it couldn’t be controlled by a single corporation, or kicked off a debate about what the difference is between the “virtual world owned by corporations” outlined in Stephenson’s novel and the real world that already exists today. Others expressed concerns about the potential of a metaverse to stunt the development of children.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090105541_0:0:1332:999_1920x0_80_0_0_8c24a276707daaf18161394069375650.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, facebook, jack dorsey

Clash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’

14:50 GMT 21.10.2021
© Photo : Mark Zuckerberg / FacebookMark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Photo : Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Facebook Inc., the tech giant whose social media flagship service has nearly three billion global monthly users, is reportedly planning to rebrand to focus on its so-called ‘metaverse’ – a vision of an online world accessible to users through technologies including virtual and augmented reality.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has endorsed a tweet attacking Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ concept and calling it a potential route to dystopia.
In a tweet Thursday, Israeli-based blockchain researcher, developer and consultant Udi Wertheimer suggested that Facebook’s “insistence on launching a cryptocurrency + becoming a ‘metaverse’ means one thing” – that Mark Zuckerberg has “had enough of running a company” and “wants to run a country.”
Wertheimer pointed out that “the word ‘metaverse was coined by” American science fiction author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel ‘Snow Crash’, with the term initially meant to describe “a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship.”
“What if Neal was right?” Wertheimer asked.
Dorsey retweeted the tweet, saying “NARRATOR: He was.”
The Twitter CEO did not elaborate on his conclusions.
Facebook first revealed that it was working on a social virtual reality world in 2019, and began formally using the term ‘metaverse’ this summer.
This week, the social media giant announced plans to create thousands of new positions across European Union countries to build its metaverse over the coming years, suggesting that at the heart of the metaverse concept is making “interacting online…become much closer to the experience of interacting in person.”
Facebook promises that no one company will own the metaverse, and that it will remain ‘open and interoperable.’ The company estimates that it will take between 10 and 15 years to get fully up and running.
On Tuesday, a source told The Verge that Facebook Inc. will be changing its name next week to reflect on its focus on “building the metaverse.” An announcement on the matter is formally expected to be made by Zuckerberg at the company’s annual Connect conference on 28 October. The rebrand is expected to result in the creation of a parent company that oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms in Facebook Inc’s online empire. Google carried out a similar rebranding in 2015, when Alphabet, Inc. was formed to oversee the search engine giant, YouTube, and other divisions.
Dorsey’s followers were divided about what to make of his apparent endorsement of Wertheimer’s criticisms of the metaverse, with a few expressing support, but many others pointing out that Twitter has its own problems when it comes to free speech.
“Is Twitter better? Shadowbans and algorithms make this a dystopia too. It’s not a place for progress of the human species,” one user suggested.
Others appeared to cautiously endorse the metaverse concept, so long is that it couldn’t be controlled by a single corporation, or kicked off a debate about what the difference is between the “virtual world owned by corporations” outlined in Stephenson’s novel and the real world that already exists today. Others expressed concerns about the potential of a metaverse to stunt the development of children.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks
14:50 GMTClash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
14:48 GMTManchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
14:45 GMTFrench Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights
14:43 GMTUS Distributes 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Africa
14:42 GMTMoscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19
14:36 GMTUnknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
14:25 GMTLatvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One
14:24 GMTTurkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'
13:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reclaims Champions League Record from Lionel Messi After Scoring Man Utd Winner
13:47 GMTIndia: Teacher 'Beats Boy to Death' for Not Finishing Homework, Tells Father 'He Is Playing Dead'
13:34 GMTChinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
13:33 GMTWhy UK Terrorism Prevention Strategy is in the Spotlight After Sir David Amess Killing
13:31 GMTErdogan Says Turkey Will Recoup $1.4 Bn Paid to US Over Scrapped F-35 Deal 'One Way or Another'
13:29 GMTPyongyang Points to US ‘Double Standards’ in Wake of Sub-launched Ballistic Missile Test
12:59 GMTStraw vs Oil: Scientists Find Unusual Way to Use Husks
12:37 GMTPorn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India