Facebook plans to change its name next week, in order to reflect its focus on "building the metaverse," The Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source.According to the report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the purported name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28. Though the outlet did not specify the company's new name, it is reportedly designed to signify the tech giant's aim to be known for more than just social media and all of its associated assets.Per the report, the makeover would most likely present the blue Facebook app as one of many products managed by a parent business that also oversees Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and other companies.
Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report
Well, if true, Facebook is not the first well-known technology business to alter its name as its goals grow. For instance, Google reorganized altogether under the Alphabet holding company in 2015, presenting itself as a global conglomerate with subsidiaries developing self-driving cars and healthcare technology.
Facebook plans to change its name next week, in order to reflect its focus on "building the metaverse," The Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source.
According to the report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the purported name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28.
Though the outlet did not specify the company's new name, it is reportedly designed to signify the tech giant's aim to be known for more than just social media and all of its associated assets.
Per the report, the makeover would most likely present the blue Facebook app as one of many products managed by a parent business that also oversees Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and other companies.