https://sputniknews.com/20211020/facebook-plans-to-change-its-name-next-week---reports-1090056694.html

Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report

Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report

Well, if true, Facebook is not the first well-known technology business to alter its name as its goals grow. For instance, Google reorganized altogether under... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T02:49+0000

2021-10-20T02:49+0000

2021-10-20T03:04+0000

mark zuckerberg

facebook

big tech

brand name

brand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090056694.jpg?1634699043

Facebook plans to change its name next week, in order to reflect its focus on "building the metaverse," The Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source.According to the report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the purported name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28. Though the outlet did not specify the company's new name, it is reportedly designed to signify the tech giant's aim to be known for more than just social media and all of its associated assets.Per the report, the makeover would most likely present the blue Facebook app as one of many products managed by a parent business that also oversees Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and other companies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mark zuckerberg, facebook, big tech, brand name, brand