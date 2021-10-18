Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Regional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ready-player-one-facebook-to-hire-thousands-of-europeans-to-help-create-a-metaverse-1090001357.html
Ready Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
Ready Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
Facebook plans to dip its social media tentacles into the European pool of talent and consumer potential. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T10:40+0000
2021-10-18T10:40+0000
facebook
virtual reality
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002403_0:105:1921:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_8b3ed18dcff0d0302d646738c1572369.jpg
The platform has announced a decision to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years, with the aim of building a metaverse.A metaverse is an online world that users can access via technologies like virtual and augmented reality.For some, the metaverse may resemble the plot of a science fiction film, like that of "Ready Player One", where users interact and build relationships inside a virtual reality bubble.Facebook has vowed that no one company will own and operate the metaverse, with it being open and interoperable.The giant's VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, and the VP of Central Products, and Javier Olivan have discussed the company's new employment plans in Europe, calling it "a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent".Clegg, who served as deputy PM in the UK's coalition government from 2010 to 2015, praised European policymakers for upholding such values as free expression, privacy, transparency, and the rights of individuals in the day-to-day workings of the internet.It's said that it will take 10 to 15 years to realise the metaverse idea.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002403_74:0:1781:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2c72b9f0239184dc4e0eb1271f80cdbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, virtual reality, internet

Ready Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse

10:40 GMT 18.10.2021
© Photo : PixabayFacebook
Facebook - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Facebook plans to dip its social media tentacles into the European pool of talent and consumer potential.
The platform has announced a decision to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years, with the aim of building a metaverse.
A metaverse is an online world that users can access via technologies like virtual and augmented reality.

"At its heart is the idea that by creating a greater sense of 'virtual presence', interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person", Facebook said.

For some, the metaverse may resemble the plot of a science fiction film, like that of "Ready Player One", where users interact and build relationships inside a virtual reality bubble.
Facebook has vowed that no one company will own and operate the metaverse, with it being open and interoperable.
The giant's VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, and the VP of Central Products, and Javier Olivan have discussed the company's new employment plans in Europe, calling it "a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent".

"The EU has a number of advantages that make it a great place for tech companies to invest — a large consumer market, first class universities and, crucially, top-quality talent. European companies are at the cutting edge of several fields, whether it's the German biotech helping to develop the first-ever MRNA vaccine or the coalition of European neo-banks leading the future of finance. Spain is seeing record levels of investment into startups solving everything from online grocery delivery to neuroelectronics, while Sweden is on its way to becoming the world's first cashless society by 2023", they said.

Clegg, who served as deputy PM in the UK's coalition government from 2010 to 2015, praised European policymakers for upholding such values as free expression, privacy, transparency, and the rights of individuals in the day-to-day workings of the internet.

"Facebook shares these values and we have taken considerable action over the years to uphold them. We hope to see the completion of the Digital Single Market to support Europe's existing advantages, as well as stability on international data flows, which are essential to a flourishing digital economy", Facebook said.

It's said that it will take 10 to 15 years to realise the metaverse idea.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
10:31 GMTRegional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
10:28 GMTSouth Korea Worried About Japan's Looming Radioactive Water Dump
10:21 GMTMan Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
09:52 GMTChuck Schumer Suggests Using Sniffer Dogs to Compensate For Potential Staff Shortages at Airports
09:37 GMTUS Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine
07:56 GMT'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
07:55 GMTBitcoin Surpasses $62,000 For First Time Since April
07:34 GMTTurkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
07:22 GMT'Like a 150-Year-Old Museum': Sweden Finds Well-Preserved 19th-Century Cargo Ship
07:13 GMTChina's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year
06:53 GMTDenmark Says Non-Western Immigration Cost State Nearly $5 Billion Per Year
06:51 GMTCurrent Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says