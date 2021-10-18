https://sputniknews.com/20211018/ready-player-one-facebook-to-hire-thousands-of-europeans-to-help-create-a-metaverse-1090001357.html

Ready Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse

Facebook plans to dip its social media tentacles into the European pool of talent and consumer potential. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

The platform has announced a decision to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years, with the aim of building a metaverse.A metaverse is an online world that users can access via technologies like virtual and augmented reality.For some, the metaverse may resemble the plot of a science fiction film, like that of "Ready Player One", where users interact and build relationships inside a virtual reality bubble.Facebook has vowed that no one company will own and operate the metaverse, with it being open and interoperable.The giant's VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, and the VP of Central Products, and Javier Olivan have discussed the company's new employment plans in Europe, calling it "a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent".Clegg, who served as deputy PM in the UK's coalition government from 2010 to 2015, praised European policymakers for upholding such values as free expression, privacy, transparency, and the rights of individuals in the day-to-day workings of the internet.It's said that it will take 10 to 15 years to realise the metaverse idea.

