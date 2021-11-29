Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO, Media Claims
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/jack-dorsey-expected-to-step-down-as-twitter-ceo-media-claims-1091113426.html
The tech entrepreneur co-founded the microblogging website in 2006 with Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. The social media platform went on to become... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T14:23+0000
2021-11-29T14:47+0000
twitter
world
jack dorsey
resignation
social media
14:23 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 29.11.2021)
Being updated
The tech entrepreneur co-founded the microblogging website in 2006 with Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. The social media platform went on to become one of the most visited websites on the Internet and currently has over 200 million active users worldwide.
Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as CEO of Twitter, CNBC reported, citing sources. Shares of the social media platform jumped more than 12 percent in pre-market trading following the news, paring losses of almost 14 percent this year. Twitter has not yet commented on the news.
