Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO, Media Claims

Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO, Media Claims

The tech entrepreneur co-founded the microblogging website in 2006 with Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. The social media platform went on to become... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as CEO of Twitter, CNBC reported, citing sources. Shares of the social media platform jumped more than 12 percent in pre-market trading following the news, paring losses of almost 14 percent this year. Twitter has not yet commented on the news.

