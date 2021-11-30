https://sputniknews.com/20211130/andrew-cuomo-accuser-blasts-cnn-host-as-part-of-system-shielding-powerful-men-from-accountability-1091136662.html

Andrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability

After the NY Attorney General's Office on Monday released interviews, emails, and text messages related to the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lindsey Boylan shared her disgust over the revelations on Twitter.The first of a dozen woman to publicly accuse the former governor of sexual harassment slammed the fact that Cuomo’s CNN anchor brother Chris was revealed to have been involved in a PR plan to discredit the accusers.She tweeted that the system is “set up to protect powerful men from accountability.”She queried how abuse allegations could be dismissed until “a group of women cry on camera” to further their case.Boylan, an ex-adviser to Cuomo, came forward publicly last December on Twitter to accuse the governor of sexually harassing her – and even at one point asking her to play a game of strip poker with him.On Monday, the office of the New York Attorney General – Letitia James – released over 10,000 pages of interviews, emails, and text messages pertaining to the investigation of former Gov. Cuomo. The probe had culminated in an August report that revealed Cuomo harassed at least 11 women and eventually prompted his scandalous resignation under threat of impeachment from the state Legislature.The newly-released transcripts revealed that Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, exchanged dozens of text messages with his brother's top aide Melissa DeRosa as they scrambled to put together a public relations strategy to “smear” the women who accused him.This appears to have included drafting statements for his brother to deny the allegations, while also editing statements put together by his senior aides.Chris Cuomo had previously told investigators under oath that he engaged in “irregular contact” with the aide.During an interview with investigators on 15 July, Chris Cuomo said of his brother:The CNN host told investigators that he would reach “sources — other journalists — to see if they had heard of anybody” who was intending to lob accusations at the then-governor.Documents reveal that on 4 March that Chris Cuomo texted DeRosa about having a “lead on the wedding girl," in a perceived reference to Anna Ruch, who accused Andrew Cuomo of grabbing her face and making her feel uncomfortable at a wedding they attended.Chris Cuomo also sent an email forwarding documents containing information about Charlotte Bennett, another of the ex-governor’s first public accusers, including tweets, dating to her time in college. This was revealed as investigators questioned Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist employed by Andrew Cuomo’s 2018 campaign.‘Inappropriate’ Strategy SessionsThe story of Chris Cuomo’s participation in so-called strategy sessions with his brother’s team was first broken by The Washington Post in May. At the time, CNN described his behavior as “inappropriate” but the anchor dodged any disciplinary action.He also apologised to his viewers earlier for becoming involved in his brother’s sex scandal and being “looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers,” while insisting he was “family first, job second.”In response to the newly-emerged documents, CNN said in a statement cited by The Washington Post that the company “will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”

