Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/ny-ag-office-releases-video-from-cuomos-testimony-about-alleged-breast-incident-1091127290.html
NY AG Office Releases Video From Cuomo’s Testimony About Alleged Breast Incident
NY AG Office Releases Video From Cuomo’s Testimony About Alleged Breast Incident
NY AG Office Releases Another Files of Cuomo’s Testimony, Including Video About ‘Breasts’ Touch
2021-11-30T03:30+0000
2021-11-30T03:39+0000
us
andrew cuomo
video
sexual harassment
letitia james
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083532446_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab7de2c95613165efad314b9faa11da8.jpg
The NY Attorney General's Office released on Monday footage of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s testimony related to the investigation of sexual misconduct allegations made by a dozen women.The video shows the moment the interrogator asks the ex-governor about the accusation that he allegedly touched the breasts of a staffer at his residence, something that Cuomo has repeatedly denied.Cuomo tried to avoid answering whether he was dating a woman mentioned in the testimony. "How do you want to define ‘date?’" Cuomo responded to the question.He also accused Kim of following the orders of former state attorney Preet Bharara, who Cuomo speculated may have "political aspirations against" him."You’ve investigated me for six years," Cuomo told Kim, referring to a previous investigation into alleged corruption in 2014 when Kim served as chief counsel.The recent release was criticized by Cuomo’s representative, who said that it was a typical manipulation of “handpicked witness testimony with selective redactions.”Earlier in the month, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the first portion of transcripts of interviews, carried out as part of the investigation into Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations. The documents include testimonies of Cuomo and 10 of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ny-assembly-rolls-out-report-on-cuomos-sex-harassment-covid-19-response--nursing-home-scandal-1090935295.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083532446_156:0:2885:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bbbfcf2fedae10056226466180583e05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, andrew cuomo, video, sexual harassment, letitia james

NY AG Office Releases Video From Cuomo’s Testimony About Alleged Breast Incident

03:30 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 03:39 GMT 30.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / POOLNEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan on April 23, 2021 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan on April 23, 2021 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / POOL
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
An investigation revealed in August that Cuomo harassed at least 11 women and eventually led to his scandalous resignation. On 11 November, New York Attorney General released the first series of documents related to the probe, including transcripts of interviews given by Cuomo's main accusers.
The NY Attorney General's Office released on Monday footage of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s testimony related to the investigation of sexual misconduct allegations made by a dozen women.
The video shows the moment the interrogator asks the ex-governor about the accusation that he allegedly touched the breasts of a staffer at his residence, something that Cuomo has repeatedly denied.

"I would have to lose my mind to do some — such a thing. It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman’s breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation," Cuomo told Attorney Joon Kim.

Cuomo tried to avoid answering whether he was dating a woman mentioned in the testimony. "How do you want to define ‘date?’" Cuomo responded to the question.
He also accused Kim of following the orders of former state attorney Preet Bharara, who Cuomo speculated may have "political aspirations against" him.
"You know that I said that Preet and you were unethical and should not be considered for attorney general," Cuomo said. "Preet Bharara has political aspirations, may have political aspirations against me. His rabbi, your rabbi, Sen. Schumer, called for my resignation."
"You’ve investigated me for six years," Cuomo told Kim, referring to a previous investigation into alleged corruption in 2014 when Kim served as chief counsel.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo touches his nose during a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury. The site is scheduled to open on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
NY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
22 November, 18:58 GMT
The recent release was criticized by Cuomo’s representative, who said that it was a typical manipulation of “handpicked witness testimony with selective redactions.”
“She even edited the Governor’s video testimony,” the spokesperson said on Monday. “It is also no coincidence that she decided to release select transcripts minutes before one of her rivals declared for governor."
Earlier in the month, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the first portion of transcripts of interviews, carried out as part of the investigation into Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations. The documents include testimonies of Cuomo and 10 of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTDorsey Wants to Focus on Cryptocurrencies & Charity After Leaving Twitter - Report
03:51 GMTArizona University's Left-Wing Groups Demand Rittenhouse Be Expelled From Campus
03:30 GMTNY AG Office Releases Video From Cuomo’s Testimony About Alleged Breast Incident
02:52 GMTUS De Facto Expelling Russian Diplomats, Ambassador in Washington Says
02:50 GMTMean Girls in Congress: Omar Hangs up on Boebert Over Failed Reconciliation Amid Ongoing Spat
02:01 GMTUS Senate Fails to Advance Defense Budget Bill, Lawmakers Mull Adding Anti-Russia Measures
01:40 GMT'Ugly': Netizens Seem Unimpressed by White House Christmas Decorations
01:14 GMTDisney+ Streams 'The Simpsons' in Hong Kong, But Leaves Out Tiananmen Square Episode - Reports
01:02 GMTFederal Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate For Medical Staff in 10 States
00:51 GMT‘We Will Not Go Away’: Twitter Suspends Ethiopian, Eritrean Accounts After Global #NoMore Protests
YesterdayCommerce Sec. Urges House to Pass Act Supporting Manufacture of Semiconductors in US - Report
YesterdayRobbed Lewandowski: Football Fans React to Messi Winning Ballon D'Or
YesterdayVideos: Two Killed in Niger by French Army Convoy in Latest Protest Against Paris’ Forever War
YesterdayCDC 'Strengthening Recommendation' on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Adults
YesterdayPentagon Global Posture Review Strengthens Deterrence Against Russia, China
YesterdayOver 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
YesterdayFed's Powell Warns Omicron Poses Greater Risks to US Economy, Increases Uncertainty for Inflation
YesterdayPentagon Confirms Austin Ordered Inquiry Into 2019 US Airstrike in Syria That Killed Civilians
YesterdayGOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
YesterdayDisgraced Cuomo Continues to Receive State Pension Even Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe - Report