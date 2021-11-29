Kremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December

At the same time, there is hope that the leaders will hold talks before the end of the year, the spokesman added.The agenda of the next talks may include the energy situation, in addition to the issues of the bilateral Russia-US relations.Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland to resolve escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. Both sides confirmed there is a need for another summit between the two presidents; however, so far Russia and the US haven't set a specific date for the talks.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are not planned before the OPEC + meeting scheduled for 2 December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, there is no such understanding yet, while there is no clear agreed date. There are no such plans for tomorrow ... But you understand that this can be agreed at any time. You want me to guarantee that such a conversation will not take place. There is currently no such conversation in the plans", Peskov told reporters.
"Of course, this is an important topic. It cannot be ruled out that one of the parties may touch upon it, but so far there are no fixed sets of topics. Of course, first of all, we will talk about bilateral relations," he said.
Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland to resolve escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. Both sides confirmed there is a need for another summit between the two presidents; however, so far Russia and the US haven't set a specific date for the talks.