Kremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December

At the same time, there is hope that the leaders will hold talks before the end of the year, the spokesman added.The agenda of the next talks may include the energy situation, in addition to the issues of the bilateral Russia-US relations.Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland to resolve escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. Both sides confirmed there is a need for another summit between the two presidents; however, so far Russia and the US haven't set a specific date for the talks.

