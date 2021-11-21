https://sputniknews.com/20211121/russian-foreign-ministry-thoroughly-preparing-for-new-putin-biden-summit-with-huge-agenda-1090901675.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'

Russian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing careful preparation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T12:10+0000

2021-11-21T12:10+0000

2021-11-21T12:12+0000

joe biden

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083163210_0:166:3055:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb50400ff1aed18830a9dadb093e606.jpg

Both Moscow and Washington have stated that there is a need for another summit between the two presidents. However, so far, the sides haven’t mentioned any specific dates.Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland. After four hours of negotiations, the presidents held separate press conferences, saying they had agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability. They also adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, stressing that a nuclear war cannot be and must never be fought.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, russia