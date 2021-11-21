Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/russian-foreign-ministry-thoroughly-preparing-for-new-putin-biden-summit-with-huge-agenda-1090901675.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
Russian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing careful preparation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
Both Moscow and Washington have stated that there is a need for another summit between the two presidents. However, so far, the sides haven’t mentioned any specific dates.Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland. After four hours of negotiations, the presidents held separate press conferences, saying they had agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability. They also adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, stressing that a nuclear war cannot be and must never be fought.
21.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing careful preparation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"But to enable the contact to take place, a thorough preparation is needed, and that is what we are doing", Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that the agenda is "huge".

Both Moscow and Washington have stated that there is a need for another summit between the two presidents. However, so far, the sides haven’t mentioned any specific dates.
Biden and Putin previously held bilateral talks in June in Geneva, Switzerland. After four hours of negotiations, the presidents held separate press conferences, saying they had agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability.
They also adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, stressing that a nuclear war cannot be and must never be fought.
