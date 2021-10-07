Registration was successful!
Psaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
Psaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
"I don't have any predictions for you on bilateral meetings. That's something that we are still working through at this point of time, every day," Psaki said during a press conference on Wednesday.Psaki said the Biden administration did not expect it to be a "light switch" in light of the previous meeting between the two leaders.The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, and the two presidents assessed it as productive. They both agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability and adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
joe biden, jen psaki, vladimir putin, white house, g20, summit

03:17 GMT 07.10.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankPutin Meets Biden in Geneva
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there are no predictions at present about a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit.
“I don’t have any predictions for you on bilateral meetings. That’s something that we are still working through at this point of time, every day,” Psaki said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Psaki said the Biden administration did not expect it to be a “light switch” in light of the previous meeting between the two leaders.

“We have remaining concerns, but it was an opportunity to express them at a high level, see what work can be done over the course of the long-term to address it,” Psaki said.

“I don’t know whether we are going to do a month by month assessment. It’s something that we have continued conversations with members of the National Security team about many of the issues we raised. Those are ongoing. We are continuing to stride to make progress.”

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, and the two presidents assessed it as productive. They both agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability and adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
