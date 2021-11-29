https://sputniknews.com/20211129/disgraced-cuomo-continues-to-receive-state-pension-even-amid-ongoing-criminal-probe---report-1091120088.html
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The embattled former governor resigned in August amid a criminal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and abuse after state AG Letitia James' report concluded that he had sexually assaulted 11 women. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 7 to face a misdemeanor charge.
Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, is still getting money from the state government despite retiring amid a series of scandals, and he already received his first pension payment last month, Fox News reported
on Monday.
"Andrew M. Cuomo’s gross monthly retirement benefit with the New York State and Local Retirement System has been finalized and is $4,219.11," a spokesman for the New York comptroller's office is quoted in the report as saying. "He received his first pension payment in October of 2021."
The former governor faces a misdemeanor
sex offense charge in Albany of forcible contact following allegations that he touched former staffer Brittany Commisso's breast.
Cuomo is also accused of unlawfully employing Executive Chamber workers to write his book regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to The Niagara Gazette report,
Cuomo's annual pay is reported to be $50,629.32. He'll receive the sum for the rest of his life, plus future cost-of-living increases.
In contrast, his yearly wage in 2020, his last full year of public employment, was $225,000.
Cuomo will celebrate his 64th birthday on December 6. His full Social Security retirement eligibility will begin in May 2024, when he turns 66 1/2 years old, according to Social Security rules, though he might start collecting a reduced Social Security payout immediately.
His state pension is based on 15 years of public service, the first four of which he spent as state attorney general and the last roughly 11 years as governor.
Pension beneficiaries who are convicted of a felony may have their payments revoked, according to the New York comptroller's office.
It's unclear whether Cuomo will face any additional charges as a result of either accusation. Currently, the governor is not facing any felony charges, and he denies committing any wrongdoing.
Cuomo had planned to run for re-election next year, but his political intentions
were derailed by multiple women alleging sexual harassment, an impeachment investigation
by the state Assembly, and an ongoing criminal investigation by federal prosecutors.