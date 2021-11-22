Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ny-assembly-rolls-out-report-on-cuomos-sex-harassment-covid-19-response--nursing-home-scandal-1090935295.html
NY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
NY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
The embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been fending off many accusations, beginning with the scandal around the COVID-19 death toll in New... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T18:58+0000
2021-11-22T18:58+0000
new york
andrew cuomo
us
sexual abuse
new york assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082594504_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7039a1003e4b59705b2504a656772bd.jpg
The New York Assembly has released a report detailing "profoundly disturbing" findings that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a dozen women, among them seven staffers, hid the actual number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes, and misused state resources in order to pen a book about his COVID response.Sex ScandalAccording to the report, the former governor "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct." The new report increases the number of women sexually harassed by Cuomo to 12 from the 11 previously listed in the August report by state Attorney General Letitia James that was released earlier in August.The additional accusation of sexual harassment comes from a non-staffer, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, who is a married mother of three. Vill alleges that the then-governor kissed her without consent several times when he toured her home in 2017 after it was damaged by flooding. "Ms. Vill said that none of her family members, nor any neighbour who had met the then-Governor during the same visit, received an invitation to the event," the report went on. "Ms. Vill also later received signed photos from the then-Governor’s visit; neither her family members nor her neighbours received photographs either."Nursing Homes Death TollThe Assembly report has concluded that Cuomo was "not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19."Moreover, a report that his administration rolled out last July in regard to the matter was found to be fashioned in order to “combat criticisms” of his policies and was “substantially revised by the Executive Chamber."The scandal erupted back in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, when, according to the report, "for a period of approximately two weeks in April and/or May 2020, certain fatalities in nursing home facilities due to COVID-19 were not included in the [Department of Health] published data."COVID Response BookThe former governor, however, penned a book touting his coronavirus response, titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic." But the Assembly report asserts that Cuomo "utilised state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish, and promote his Book regarding his handling of the COVID-19 crisis."It was also found that Cuomo was "guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit" for the book.Both the nursing home scandal and the book deal are still being investigated by the FBI and the US Eastern District of New York. Besides, the book deal is also under a separate criminal investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James.The former governor has not commented on the Assembly report. Previously, he consistently denied the accusations of sexual harassment and attacked a probe by James as politically motivated, referring to her ambitions to run for governor in 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/cigar-jokes--anal-sex-dreams-former-aid-releases-memoirs-about-her-work-with-cuomo-1090610085.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/ny-gov-hochul-announces-resignation-of-state-health-commissioner-who-oversaw-nursing-home-scandal--1089352466.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082594504_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a44cf268fb288f3593e80578d3dbe16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, andrew cuomo, us, sexual abuse, new york assembly

NY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal

18:58 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo touches his nose during a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury. The site is scheduled to open on Friday.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo touches his nose during a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury. The site is scheduled to open on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been fending off many accusations, beginning with the scandal around the COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes and ending with allegations that he sexually harassed multiple employees.
The New York Assembly has released a report detailing "profoundly disturbing" findings that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a dozen women, among them seven staffers, hid the actual number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes, and misused state resources in order to pen a book about his COVID response.

Sex Scandal

According to the report, the former governor "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct."
The new report increases the number of women sexually harassed by Cuomo to 12 from the 11 previously listed in the August report by state Attorney General Letitia James that was released earlier in August.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks while making an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo
10 November, 04:27 GMT
The additional accusation of sexual harassment comes from a non-staffer, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, who is a married mother of three. Vill alleges that the then-governor kissed her without consent several times when he toured her home in 2017 after it was damaged by flooding. "Ms. Vill said that none of her family members, nor any neighbour who had met the then-Governor during the same visit, received an invitation to the event," the report went on. "Ms. Vill also later received signed photos from the then-Governor’s visit; neither her family members nor her neighbours received photographs either."

Nursing Homes Death Toll

The Assembly report has concluded that Cuomo was "not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19."
Moreover, a report that his administration rolled out last July in regard to the matter was found to be fashioned in order to “combat criticisms” of his policies and was “substantially revised by the Executive Chamber."
Novel Coronavirus - Dr. Howard Zucker - March 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
NY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
23 September, 23:57 GMT
The scandal erupted back in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, when, according to the report, "for a period of approximately two weeks in April and/or May 2020, certain fatalities in nursing home facilities due to COVID-19 were not included in the [Department of Health] published data."

COVID Response Book

The former governor, however, penned a book touting his coronavirus response, titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic." But the Assembly report asserts that Cuomo "utilised state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish, and promote his Book regarding his handling of the COVID-19 crisis."
It was also found that Cuomo was "guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit" for the book.
Both the nursing home scandal and the book deal are still being investigated by the FBI and the US Eastern District of New York. Besides, the book deal is also under a separate criminal investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James.
The former governor has not commented on the Assembly report. Previously, he consistently denied the accusations of sexual harassment and attacked a probe by James as politically motivated, referring to her ambitions to run for governor in 2022.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:11 GMTWaukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
19:09 GMTAmerican Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says
19:06 GMTIllinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
18:58 GMTNY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
18:05 GMTPakistan to Allow India's Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan to Pass Through Its Territory
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Claims to Be Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'