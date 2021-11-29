Registration was successful!
Watch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
China Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
China Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
A delegation of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian lawmakers arrived in Taipei earlier in the day and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. They are among the more than a dozen European and Latin American lawmakers who will participate in the Open Parliament Forum from 2-3 December, according to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu.China calls on all countries concerned to exercise caution in their statements and actions, and stop sending misleading signals to forces seeking Taiwanese independence, the spokesman said.China-Lithuania relations soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. On 10 August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally on 4 September.The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18, with Eric Huang appointed as the first Representative of Taiwan in Lithuania. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.
China Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan

13:33 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanSupporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China opposes any formal contacts between Taiwan and countries which maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, commenting on the visit of members of Baltic parliaments to Taipei.
A delegation of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian lawmakers arrived in Taipei earlier in the day and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. They are among the more than a dozen European and Latin American lawmakers who will participate in the Open Parliament Forum from 2-3 December, according to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu.

"China is strongly opposed to any official and political contacts between Taipei and countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing. This position has always been clear and consistent", Wang said at a briefing.

China calls on all countries concerned to exercise caution in their statements and actions, and stop sending misleading signals to forces seeking Taiwanese independence, the spokesman said.
China-Lithuania relations soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. On 10 August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally on 4 September.
The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18, with Eric Huang appointed as the first Representative of Taiwan in Lithuania. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.
