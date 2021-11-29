https://sputniknews.com/20211129/china-opposes-visit-of-baltic-lawmakers-to-taiwan-1091112042.html

China Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan

China Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China opposes any formal contacts between Taiwan and countries which maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

A delegation of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian lawmakers arrived in Taipei earlier in the day and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. They are among the more than a dozen European and Latin American lawmakers who will participate in the Open Parliament Forum from 2-3 December, according to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu.China calls on all countries concerned to exercise caution in their statements and actions, and stop sending misleading signals to forces seeking Taiwanese independence, the spokesman said.China-Lithuania relations soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. On 10 August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally on 4 September.The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18, with Eric Huang appointed as the first Representative of Taiwan in Lithuania. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.

