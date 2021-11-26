https://sputniknews.com/20211126/us-lawmakers-touch-down-in-taiwan-as-china-issues-sovereignty-warning--1091028896.html

US Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning

US Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, expressed on Thursday that the US should not meddle in China's affairs. Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

Five lawmakers from the US House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday for discussions on security measures, marking the second time in a month that US lawmakers have visited the island.She noted that the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC attempted to discourage them from venturing to Taiwan. “But just as with other stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the US commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese," she said. "I’m looking forward to an informative trip.”Supply chain issues will be on the agenda, as Taiwan boasts the auto industry's largest supplier of microchips. Their arrival comes alongside a warning from the Chinese government, which has buffed up its military presence in an effort to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan. "Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this," the Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson said on Thursday. During his remarks, Wu noted that Beijing is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US regarding Taiwan.

