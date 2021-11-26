Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/us-lawmakers-touch-down-in-taiwan-as-china-issues-sovereignty-warning--1091028896.html
US Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning
US Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, expressed on Thursday that the US should not meddle in China's affairs. Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Five lawmakers from the US House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday for discussions on security measures, marking the second time in a month that US lawmakers have visited the island.She noted that the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC attempted to discourage them from venturing to Taiwan. “But just as with other stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the US commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese," she said. "I’m looking forward to an informative trip.”Supply chain issues will be on the agenda, as Taiwan boasts the auto industry's largest supplier of microchips. Their arrival comes alongside a warning from the Chinese government, which has buffed up its military presence in an effort to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan. "Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this," the Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson said on Thursday. During his remarks, Wu noted that Beijing is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US regarding Taiwan.
us, china, taiwan

US Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning

04:05 GMT 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone SiuFlags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, expressed on Thursday that the US should not meddle in China's affairs. Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Wu Qian noted that the US "has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft."
Five lawmakers from the US House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday for discussions on security measures, marking the second time in a month that US lawmakers have visited the island.

"After celebrating Thanksgiving with US troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues," tweeted Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

She noted that the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC attempted to discourage them from venturing to Taiwan.
"When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.
“But just as with other stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the US commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese," she said. "I’m looking forward to an informative trip.”
Supply chain issues will be on the agenda, as Taiwan boasts the auto industry's largest supplier of microchips.
Their arrival comes alongside a warning from the Chinese government, which has buffed up its military presence in an effort to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.
"Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this," the Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson said on Thursday. During his remarks, Wu noted that Beijing is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US regarding Taiwan.
